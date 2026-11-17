The amount of milk you drink is also important. If you drink too much milk before bed, some people may feel heavy in the stomach. Others may have to get up in the middle of the night to urinate. This can disrupt sleep. That is why it is better to take milk in a quantity that suits you. Also, it is not good to drink milk with too much sugar added.

For a good sleep, you should follow some other things besides milk. It is important to go to bed at the same time every day and wake up at the same time. It is better not to look at the mobile phone for a long time before going to bed. Also, you should not drink too much tea or coffee at night. It is also good to have a light dinner. Staying calm to reduce stress and anxiety before bed also helps with sleep.