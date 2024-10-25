Diwali 2024: Why you should buy a broom on Dhanteras 2024?

Dhanteras, the beginning of Diwali, is celebrated by worshipping deities of wealth and prosperity. Beyond buying precious metals, purchasing a broom symbolizes sweeping away negativity and inviting good fortune into the home.

Dhanteras, which takes place on October 29, 2024, kicks off the five-day Diwali festivities. Two terms are combined to form "Dhanteras": "Dhan," which means riches, and "Teras," which denotes the thirteenth day of the Hindu lunar calendar. Diwali, the festival of lights, begins with Dhanteras. On Dhanteras, people worship Lord Kuber, the deity of wealth, and Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of prosperity. Mythology states that at the Samudra Manthan, Goddess Lakshmi sprang from the ocean of milk. This day is therefore seen to be the best time to buy pricey goods. A lot of individuals purchase electronics, gold, silver, and brass cutlery in an attempt to attract wealth and divine favor.

Why buying 'broom' is lucky on Dhanteras? It's interesting to note that purchasing a broom on Dhanteras is also very lucky. The basic broom has its own symbolic significance during this festival, even if buying precious metals is a frequent habit. Purchasing a broom has a significant place in tradition on Dhanteras 2024. The broom is said to represent the elimination of negativity and money issues, making it more than simply a practical household item in Hinduism. On this day, buying a broom is thought to prevent Goddess Lakshmi from leaving your house, guaranteeing her presence and bestowing prosperity and good fortune. The belief that Goddess Lakshmi is drawn to a clean home is associated with the broom, a cleaning implement. On Dhanteras, bringing a broom into your house represents clearing the path for prosperity and happiness by sweeping away troubles and poverty. This small deed is also said to help pay off debt and attract good energy.





While many people concentrate on buying gold, silver, or other goods during Dhanteras, buying a broom also has significant spiritual importance. To secure the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi and encourage wealth, think about introducing a broom into your home as you get ready for Dhanteras 2024. Dhanteras Puja Mahurat The Dhanteras 2024 Puja Muhurat is an important day for prayer and ceremonial performance. According to Drik Panchang, devotees will have around one hour and twenty-three minutes to offer their prayers at the Puja Muhurat in 2024, which will take place from 7:04 PM to 8:27 PM.

