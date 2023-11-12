Diwali 2023: 11 steps to perform Lakshmi Ganesh Puja at home

In the evening, during the auspicious muhurat, a puja is performed to welcome Goddess Lakshmi into one's home. In the evening, during the auspicious muhurta, a puja is conducted to welcome Goddess Lakshmi into one's home.

Getty Photos

India celebrates the big holiday of Diwali. Dhanteras, Chhoti Diwali (Narak Chaturdashi), Diwali, Govardhan Puja, and Bhai Dooj are all celebrated over the course of five days. Diwali is a unique celebration observed on November 12th, when people worship Lord Ganesh and Goddess Lakshmi and conduct the Shri Ganesh-Lakshmi Pujan. In the evening, during the auspicious muhurta, a puja is performed to welcome Goddess Lakshmi into one's home.



Freepik

In their prayers, devotees ask for benefits like as love, light, peace, prosperity, and money. For this reason, it is essential to comprehend the Diwali Puja. To do the entire Ganesh-Lakshmi Puja process at home, adhere to the comprehensive guidelines provided below.



Freepik

Step 2: Construct a Temple

Set up a table or stool in your living room or puja area. Using kumkum (vermillion), draw a Swastika in the middle. In Hindi, write "Labh" on the right and "Shubh" on the left. Finally, cover a few grains in the middle with a red cotton towel.

Freepik

Step 2: Construct a Temple

Set up a table or stool in your living room or puja area. Using kumkum (vermillion), draw a Swastika in the middle. In Hindi, write "Labh" on the right and "Shubh" on the left. Finally, cover a few grains in the middle with a red cotton towel.

Freepik

Step 4: Set Up the Lakshmi and Ganesha idols

Place the idol of Lord Ganesha southwest of the Kalash to start the sacred rite. On the Kalash lid, make a little bed of rice and decorate it with a lotus flower painted in haldi, or turmeric powder. Next, set the goddess Lakshmi's idol in the middle. Place some rice grains and a genuine lotus blossom on a little dish, then place some money in front of the goddess. If lotuses aren't available, you can still gift some other flowers.

Freepik

Step 5: Preserve wealth-related documents and account books

You can include goods like ledgers, billbooks, and other wealth-related objects that are associated with your accounting firm. Additionally, if they are accessible as offerings, you can provide gold and silver coins, banknotes, or bundles.

Freepik

7th Step: Say the Puja Mantra

Chant the Diwali Puja Mantra while holding a flower in your palms, joining your hands, and closing your eyes. After finishing, present flowers to Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi as a sign of your love.

Freepik

7th Step: Say the Puja Mantra

Chant the Diwali Puja Mantra while holding a flower in your palms, joining your hands, and closing your eyes. After finishing, present flowers to Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi as a sign of your love.

Freepik

8th Step: Present Gangajal

Apply Gangajal (holy water) on the idol of Goddess Lakshmi, and then take a panchamrita bath to cleanse it. After giving it another bath with Gangajal, wipe it off with a cloth and replace the idol on top of the Kalash.

Freepik

Step 9: Present Mala garlands

Put rice grains, kumkum, haldi, and Chandan on the idols of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi. Wrap a mala (garlands) around the necks of Lord Ganesh and Goddess Lakshmi. Do puja and light an agarbatti, or incense sticks.

Freepik

Step 10: Fruits and Sweets

Present your preferred fruits and candies to the gods. As a sign of your dedication, include products like coconut, supari (betel nut), paan (betel leaves), and at least five varieties of fruits and sweets.

Freepik

Step 11: Recite the Aarti of Maa Lakshmi.

After completing the puja, ring the bell, place a lightning diya on a thali (plate), and conclude the ritual. To finish the spiritual offerings, you might recite four more Aartis: one for Goddess Durga, one for Lord Ganesh, one for Lord Ram, and one for Lord Vishnu.