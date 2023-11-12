Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Diwali 2023: 11 steps to perform Lakshmi Ganesh Puja at home

    First Published Nov 12, 2023, 12:43 PM IST

    In the evening, during the auspicious muhurat, a puja is performed to welcome Goddess Lakshmi into one's home. In the evening, during the auspicious muhurta, a puja is conducted to welcome Goddess Lakshmi into one's home.

    article_image1

    Getty Photos

    India celebrates the big holiday of Diwali. Dhanteras, Chhoti Diwali (Narak Chaturdashi), Diwali, Govardhan Puja, and Bhai Dooj are all celebrated over the course of five days. Diwali is a unique celebration observed on November 12th, when people worship Lord Ganesh and Goddess Lakshmi and conduct the Shri Ganesh-Lakshmi Pujan. In the evening, during the auspicious muhurta, a puja is performed to welcome Goddess Lakshmi into one's home.
     

    article_image2

    Freepik

    In their prayers, devotees ask for benefits like as love, light, peace, prosperity, and money. For this reason, it is essential to comprehend the Diwali Puja. To do the entire Ganesh-Lakshmi Puja process at home, adhere to the comprehensive guidelines provided below.
     

    article_image3

    Freepik

    Step 2: Construct a Temple
    Set up a table or stool in your living room or puja area. Using kumkum (vermillion), draw a Swastika in the middle. In Hindi, write "Labh" on the right and "Shubh" on the left. Finally, cover a few grains in the middle with a red cotton towel.

    article_image4

    Freepik

    Step 2: Construct a Temple
    Set up a table or stool in your living room or puja area. Using kumkum (vermillion), draw a Swastika in the middle. In Hindi, write "Labh" on the right and "Shubh" on the left. Finally, cover a few grains in the middle with a red cotton towel.

    article_image5

    Freepik

    Step 4: Set Up the Lakshmi and Ganesha idols
    Place the idol of Lord Ganesha southwest of the Kalash to start the sacred rite. On the Kalash lid, make a little bed of rice and decorate it with a lotus flower painted in haldi, or turmeric powder. Next, set the goddess Lakshmi's idol in the middle. Place some rice grains and a genuine lotus blossom on a little dish, then place some money in front of the goddess. If lotuses aren't available, you can still gift some other flowers.

    article_image6

    Freepik

    Step 5: Preserve wealth-related documents and account books
    You can include goods like ledgers, billbooks, and other wealth-related objects that are associated with your accounting firm. Additionally, if they are accessible as offerings, you can provide gold and silver coins, banknotes, or bundles.

    article_image7

    Freepik

    7th Step: Say the Puja Mantra
    Chant the Diwali Puja Mantra while holding a flower in your palms, joining your hands, and closing your eyes. After finishing, present flowers to Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi as a sign of your love.

    article_image8

    Freepik

    7th Step: Say the Puja Mantra
    Chant the Diwali Puja Mantra while holding a flower in your palms, joining your hands, and closing your eyes. After finishing, present flowers to Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi as a sign of your love.

    article_image9

    Freepik

    8th Step: Present Gangajal
    Apply Gangajal (holy water) on the idol of Goddess Lakshmi, and then take a panchamrita bath to cleanse it. After giving it another bath with Gangajal, wipe it off with a cloth and replace the idol on top of the Kalash.

    article_image10

    Freepik

    Step 9: Present Mala garlands
    Put rice grains, kumkum, haldi, and Chandan on the idols of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi. Wrap a mala (garlands) around the necks of Lord Ganesh and Goddess Lakshmi. Do puja and light an agarbatti, or incense sticks.

    article_image11

    Freepik

    Step 10: Fruits and Sweets
    Present your preferred fruits and candies to the gods. As a sign of your dedication, include products like coconut, supari (betel nut), paan (betel leaves), and at least five varieties of fruits and sweets.

    article_image12

    Freepik

    Step 11: Recite the Aarti of Maa Lakshmi.
    After completing the puja, ring the bell, place a lightning diya on a thali (plate), and conclude the ritual. To finish the spiritual offerings, you might recite four more Aartis: one for Goddess Durga, one for Lord Ganesh, one for Lord Ram, and one for Lord Vishnu.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Diwali 2023: Check out last-minute shopping ideas for yourself RBA

    Diwali 2023: Check out last-minute shopping ideas for yourself

    Happy Kali Puja 2023 wishes: Messages, greetings, Facebook/WhatsApp status and quotes to share with your family and friends RBA

    Happy Kali Puja 2023 wishes: Messages, greetings, Facebook/WhatsApp status and quotes to share on Shyama Pujo

    Diwali 2023: Kali Puja meaning, significance, timings and puja vidhi SHG

    Diwali 2023: Kali Puja meaning, significance, timings and puja vidhi

    Diwali 2023: 6 popular gifting ideas for your loved ones on the occasion vma

    Diwali 2023: 6 popular gifting ideas for your loved ones on the occasion

    Diwali 2023: Lakshmi puja significance, timings, city wise muhurat and puja vidhi SHG

    Diwali 2023: Lakshmi puja significance, timings, city wise muhurat and puja vidhi

    Recent Stories

    Tseries Diwali Bash 2023 Sunny Leone, Bhumi Pednekar, Shriya Saran and others were spotted [PICTURES]

    T-series Diwali Bash 2023: Sunny Leone, Bhumi Pednekar, Shriya Saran and others were spotted [PICTURES]

    Uttarakhand Several trapped as under construction tunnel collapses rescue ops underway gcw

    Uttarakhand: Several trapped as under construction tunnel collapses, rescue ops underway

    Thanks for ruining my Diwali Passenger with confirmed ticket misses train due to heavy rush demands full refund watch gcw

    'Thanks for ruining...' Passenger with confirmed ticket misses train due to heavy rush, demands 'full refund'

    Tiger 3: Hrithik Roshan as Kabir's cameo confirm in Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif starrer; Read more ATG

    Tiger 3: Hrithik Roshan as Kabir's cameo confirm in Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif starrer; Read more

    Diwali 2023: Check out last-minute shopping ideas for yourself RBA

    Diwali 2023: Check out last-minute shopping ideas for yourself

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon