Chanakya's 8 Timeless Mantras

Chanakya says advising fools, caring for women of bad character, and keeping lazy, sad company is foolish. True happiness comes from wise company and understanding.
Chanakya says an ideal wife cares like a mother in the morning, shows affection like a sister during the day, and brings joy like a lover at night.
Those who live in our hearts feel close, no matter the distance. Those far from our hearts feel like strangers, even nearby. True bonds are built on emotions.
Chanakya says without education, life is like a dog's tail—useless, offering no cover or protection. Education shapes life and gives it the right direction
Chanakya says wealth, friends, spouse, and kingdom can be regained, but not the body. Once lost, it’s gone forever—so protect your body above all else.
