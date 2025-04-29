English

Chanakya's 8 Timeless Mantras

Explore Chanakya's timeless teachings on life, relationships, and education for a fulfilling life.
lifestyle Apr 29 2025
Author: Srishti ms Image Credits:Getty
Understanding in Relationships is Important

Chanakya says advising fools, caring for women of bad character, and keeping lazy, sad company is foolish. True happiness comes from wise company and understanding.

Image credits: chatgpt AI
Qualities of a Good Spouse

Chanakya says an ideal wife cares like a mother in the morning, shows affection like a sister during the day, and brings joy like a lover at night.

Image credits: Instagram
Image credits: social media
Relationships Connected by Heart

Those who live in our hearts feel close, no matter the distance. Those far from our hearts feel like strangers, even nearby. True bonds are built on emotions.

Image credits: freepik
Importance of Skill

Skill is a hidden treasure. In difficult times and unknown lands, it provides protection like a mother. Therefore, one should always keep improving one's skills.
Image credits: chatgpt AI
Importance of Education

Chanakya says without education, life is like a dog's tail—useless, offering no cover or protection. Education shapes life and gives it the right direction

Image credits: Getty
Beware of Bad Influence

Living with a bad wife, a deceitful friend, a rude servant, and in a house with snakes is as dangerous as death. The right company and environment are essential for peace in life.
Image credits: adobe stock
Value of Life and Body

Chanakya says wealth, friends, spouse, and kingdom can be regained, but not the body. Once lost, it’s gone forever—so protect your body above all else.

Image credits: freepik

