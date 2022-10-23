Diwali 2022: Gulab jamun to moong dal ka halwa; 5 traditional sweets to try this Deepavali
Diwali is a celebration of joy, festivity, and feasting. Instead of purchasing sweets from the store, make your own mithai and add a personal touch to your Diwali celebration Ladoos, pedas, rasgullas, halwa, kheer, are all a part of the traditional sweets menu. Thus, go ahead and collect these ingredients from the market and relish the hand-made prepared sweets which are tastier and healthier than the ones in the market.
Diwali, the festival of lights, is quickly approaching, and people are doing everything they can to prepare. People make a variety of dishes, desserts, and recipes, and they enthusiastically and eagerly enjoy these alternatives for food and snacks.
People sometimes become puzzled about what to prepare for their Diwali celebrations or what to feed the visitors when they arrive. We have a few classic sweets recipes that you may attempt at home and offer to your visitors, so do not be alarmed.
Gulab jamun
Since decades, people have been falling in love with this Punjabi treat. Create a dough by mixing hariyali khoya, paniphal flour, refined flour, and milk. Create little balls and cook them in desi ghee until they have the distinctive brown colour. Put them in a sweet syrup with cardamom and saffron flavours for at least an hour. Warm or chilly, enjoy!
Besan ladoo
Take a non-stick deep-frying pan. Then add some gramme flour and ghee to the pan. Make sure there are no lumps in the gramme flour by stirring continuously. The mixture should then cool for an hour after the gas stove is turned off.
The mixture should then contain cardamom powder, powdered sugar, and crushed almonds. Then form the mixture into circular laddoos by rubbing it between your palms until it becomes gritty. You may even decorate them with silver and almonds before putting them in an airtight container to keep.
Kalakand
A quick and simple dish that is naturally gluten-free is Indian milk cake. Homemade paneer has to be shredded or crumbled, combined with condensed milk, and heated. After that, add sugar to taste and continue stirring.
When the mixture is sufficiently thick, adjust the amount of cardamom powder and dried fruits. Place the little rectangular slices of the delicious and creamy milk cake on a tray. After chilling in the fridge, enjoy!
Moong Dal ka halwa
You must soak the moong dal in water for at least 3 hours in order to complete the laborious process of producing this halwa. The dal should then be blended into a coarse paste. In a pan with hot ghee, add the paste.
Cook on a medium heat while combining milk and warm water. Continuously stir. Add milk that has been infused with saffron and cardamom powder after that. Add sliced pistachios or almonds as a garnish.
Mysore pak
Besan should be sifted and set away. After that, stir in sugar and heat the mixture slowly. Stir the solution continuously until it is reduced to one-third of its initial volume. Bring it to a boil.
Once the previous addition of besan has thoroughly dissolved, add another spoonful and continue adding besan in this manner. Then combine while adding ghee.
The mixture will have changed colour by now; you may continue churning it until it becomes crumbly and brown. After that, spread the mixture out on a platter to cool.
If there is ghee floating on top, continue patting the mixture until it sets neatly. After that, divide the mixture into portions as needed and store.
