Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Diwali 2022: Gulab jamun to moong dal ka halwa; 5 traditional sweets to try this Deepavali

    First Published Oct 23, 2022, 3:26 PM IST

    Diwali is a celebration of joy, festivity, and feasting. Instead of purchasing sweets from the store, make your own mithai and add a personal touch to your Diwali celebration Ladoos, pedas, rasgullas, halwa, kheer, are all a part of the traditional sweets menu. Thus, go ahead and collect these ingredients from the market and relish the hand-made prepared sweets which are tastier and healthier than the ones in the market.

    Diwali, the festival of lights, is quickly approaching, and people are doing everything they can to prepare. People make a variety of dishes, desserts, and recipes, and they enthusiastically and eagerly enjoy these alternatives for food and snacks.

    People sometimes become puzzled about what to prepare for their Diwali celebrations or what to feed the visitors when they arrive. We have a few classic sweets recipes that you may attempt at home and offer to your visitors, so do not be alarmed.

    Gulab jamun

    Since decades, people have been falling in love with this Punjabi treat. Create a dough by mixing hariyali khoya, paniphal flour, refined flour, and milk. Create little balls and cook them in desi ghee until they have the distinctive brown colour. Put them in a sweet syrup with cardamom and saffron flavours for at least an hour. Warm or chilly, enjoy!

    Besan ladoo

    Take a non-stick deep-frying pan. Then add some gramme flour and ghee to the pan. Make sure there are no lumps in the gramme flour by stirring continuously. The mixture should then cool for an hour after the gas stove is turned off.

    The mixture should then contain cardamom powder, powdered sugar, and crushed almonds. Then form the mixture into circular laddoos by rubbing it between your palms until it becomes gritty. You may even decorate them with silver and almonds before putting them in an airtight container to keep.

    Kalakand

    A quick and simple dish that is naturally gluten-free is Indian milk cake. Homemade paneer has to be shredded or crumbled, combined with condensed milk, and heated. After that, add sugar to taste and continue stirring.

    When the mixture is sufficiently thick, adjust the amount of cardamom powder and dried fruits. Place the little rectangular slices of the delicious and creamy milk cake on a tray. After chilling in the fridge, enjoy!

    Also Read | Diwali 2022: Mathri to Murukku; 5 snack recipes you can add in your list

    Moong Dal ka halwa

    You must soak the moong dal in water for at least 3 hours in order to complete the laborious process of producing this halwa. The dal should then be blended into a coarse paste. In a pan with hot ghee, add the paste.

    Cook on a medium heat while combining milk and warm water. Continuously stir. Add milk that has been infused with saffron and cardamom powder after that. Add sliced pistachios or almonds as a garnish.

    Also Read | Diwali 2022: Know do's and don'ts of the auspicious festival

    Image Credit: Freepik

    Mysore pak

    Besan should be sifted and set away. After that, stir in sugar and heat the mixture slowly. Stir the solution continuously until it is reduced to one-third of its initial volume. Bring it to a boil.

    Once the previous addition of besan has thoroughly dissolved, add another spoonful and continue adding besan in this manner. Then combine while adding ghee.

    The mixture will have changed colour by now; you may continue churning it until it becomes crumbly and brown. After that, spread the mixture out on a platter to cool.

    If there is ghee floating on top, continue patting the mixture until it sets neatly. After that, divide the mixture into portions as needed and store.

    Also Read | Diwali 2022: 5 tips to capture amazing photographs this festival season

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Why is 13 seen as an unlucky number Here are some reasons gcw

    Why is 13 seen as an unlucky number? Here are some reasons

    Do you have diabetes? Tips to control your temptation for sweets THIS Diwali RBA

    Do you have diabetes? Tips to control your temptation for sweets THIS Diwali

    Kali Chaudas/ Naraka Chaturdashi/ Bhut Chaturdashi 2022: Shubh Muhurat/timings, Puja Vidhi, and Significance RBA

    Kali Chaudas/ Naraka Chaturdashi/ Bhut Chaturdashi 2022: Shubh Muhurat/timings, Puja Vidhi, and Significance

    Diwali Laxmi Puja 2022: Check city-wise puja muhurat, samagri, dos and don'ts to be followed - adt

    Diwali Laxmi Puja 2022: Check city-wise puja muhurat, samagri, dos and don'ts to be followed

    Daily Horoscope for October 23, 2022: Successful day for Gemini, Cancer; health of Taurus, Leo may be affected - adt

    Daily Horoscope for October 23, 2022: Successful day for Gemini, Cancer; health of Taurus, Leo may be affected

    Recent Stories

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: Why did India opt for Mohammed Shami over Harshal Patel against Pakistan? Anil Kumble explains-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: Why did India opt for Shami over Harshal? Kumble explains

    Monalisa SEXY Video, photos: Bhojpuri actress shows off her curves in her latest Instagram post RBA

    Monalisa SEXY Video, photos: Bhojpuri actress shows off her curves in her latest Instagram post-CHECK OUT

    Diwali 2022 5 tips tricks to capture amazing photographs this festival season gcw

    Diwali 2022: 5 tips to capture amazing photographs this festival season

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK, India vs Pakistan: You feel grateful to be a part of this game - Virat Kohli-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: 'You feel grateful to be a part of this game' - Virat Kohli

    Rishi Sunak net worth Front runner in PM race among UK s wealthiest Know details gcw

    Rishi Sunak's net worth: Front runner in PM race among UK's wealthiest; Know details

    Recent Videos

    Viral video: Karnataka minister slaps woman pleading for land

    Viral video: Karnataka minister slaps woman pleading for land

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken

    Video Icon
    DefExpo 2022: India's fifth-generation combat aircraft design to get done by December

    DefExpo 2022: India's fifth-generation combat aircraft design to get done by December

    Video Icon
    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank snt

    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank

    Video Icon