Diwali 2022: Know do's and don'ts of the auspicious festival

Lakshmi puja is one of the significant rituals carried out during the Diwali celebration. On Diwali, the Goddesses Lakshmi, Saraswati, and Ganesh Ji are worshipped in a unique way, and they are requested to grant the household happiness, prosperity, wisdom, peace, and progress. For a good Diwali puja and festival, bear in mind the following list of dos and don'ts.

Diwali is almost here. The festive mood permeates everything, from baking treats to shopping for home furnishings. Hindus decorate their homes with elaborate lights and decorations during the holiday. On this day, adoration is offered to Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of riches. According to Hindu legend, after destroying the evil king Ravana and spending 14 years in exile, Lord Ram, the seventh manifestation of Lord Vishnu, returned to Ayodhya with his brother Laxman and wife Sita. In order to commemorate Lord Rama's homecoming, people decorate their homes and light lamps on the festival of Diwali.

Diwali 2022: Know all do's for diwali puja 1. Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Vishnu, and Lord Ganesha's statues should be placed in a spotless area.

2. When doing the puja, face north at all times.

3. Ghee has to be poured into the primary diya. Every diya should be in the numbers 11, 21, and 51.

4. Never consume prasad prior to a puja.

5. Perform aarti with all the family members.

6. Keep your house and workplace neat, spotless, and well-lit while celebrating Diwali. Goddess Lakshmi prefers orderly surroundings and bestows her blessings on well maintained homes and business structures.

7. Put priceless objects in the puja, like gold, silver, jewels, and other valuables. This action could bring luck. Include goods, account books, and other things relevant to your work or study in the pooja as well.

