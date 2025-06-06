Image Credit : Freepik

With less reliance on digital messaging, and more in-person communication, relationship partners become better communicators by strengthening their skills to communicate verbally and non-verbal cues. The individual partners are better able to listen, they are more aware of their lives in the moment and expressing themselves without relying on emojis or the easy text. With less 'talking' and digital distractions, partners become more aware of their own body language, eye contact, and tone in relationship situations.