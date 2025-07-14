Image Credit : Freepik

With technology at its most advanced point in the year 2025, all pings, endless scrolling, and virtual meeting spaces are blurring any boundaries of personal time and work. While it is a gadget made to help every-day life, at the same time, it also tends to suck the life from the clarity of mind, creativity, and relations. Hence comes the importance of a weekend digital detox. Here are some reasons why unplugging every weekend can be the reset button that your mind and body are in desperate need of.