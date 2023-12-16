Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Dietary fibre to anti-oxidant properties: 7 health benefits of Corn

    First Published Dec 16, 2023, 6:38 PM IST

    Corn, a versatile cereal grain, holds a prominent place in global agriculture and nutrition. Rich in nutrients, it provides energy, dietary fiber, and essential vitamins and minerals. With applications ranging from food to industrial uses, corn plays a vital role in both human consumption and economic development

    article_image1

    Pixabay

    article_image2

    Pixabay

    Nutrient-Rich- Corn is a good source of several essential nutrients, including carbohydrates, fiber, protein, vitamins (such as B vitamins), and minerals (such as magnesium and phosphorus). It provides energy and supports overall health

    article_image3

    Pixabay

    Dietary Fiber- Corn contains both soluble and insoluble fiber. Fiber is important for digestive health, as it helps prevent constipation, promotes regular bowel movements, and may contribute to lower cholesterol levels

    article_image4

    Pixabay

    Antioxidant Properties- Corn contains antioxidants, such as zeaxanthin and lutein, which are beneficial for eye health. These compounds may help protect the eyes from age-related macular degeneration and other vision-related issues

    article_image5

    Pixabay

    Energy Source- Corn is a high-energy food due to its carbohydrate content. It provides a quick source of energy and is a staple in many diets around the world

    article_image6

    Pixabay

    Gluten-Free Option- Corn and corn-based products are naturally gluten-free, making them suitable for individuals with celiac disease or gluten sensitivity. Corn flour and cornmeal are commonly used in gluten-free baking

    article_image7

    Pixabay

    Eye Health- Corn contains antioxidants such as zeaxanthin and lutein, which are associated with promoting eye health and preventing age-related macular degeneration

    article_image8

    Pixabay

    Skin Health- The vitamins and antioxidants in corn contribute to skin health by supporting collagen formation, potentially enhancing skin elasticity and reducing signs of aging

