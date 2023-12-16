Dietary fibre to anti-oxidant properties: 7 health benefits of Corn
Corn, a versatile cereal grain, holds a prominent place in global agriculture and nutrition. Rich in nutrients, it provides energy, dietary fiber, and essential vitamins and minerals. With applications ranging from food to industrial uses, corn plays a vital role in both human consumption and economic development
Nutrient-Rich- Corn is a good source of several essential nutrients, including carbohydrates, fiber, protein, vitamins (such as B vitamins), and minerals (such as magnesium and phosphorus). It provides energy and supports overall health
Dietary Fiber- Corn contains both soluble and insoluble fiber. Fiber is important for digestive health, as it helps prevent constipation, promotes regular bowel movements, and may contribute to lower cholesterol levels
Antioxidant Properties- Corn contains antioxidants, such as zeaxanthin and lutein, which are beneficial for eye health. These compounds may help protect the eyes from age-related macular degeneration and other vision-related issues
Energy Source- Corn is a high-energy food due to its carbohydrate content. It provides a quick source of energy and is a staple in many diets around the world
Gluten-Free Option- Corn and corn-based products are naturally gluten-free, making them suitable for individuals with celiac disease or gluten sensitivity. Corn flour and cornmeal are commonly used in gluten-free baking
Skin Health- The vitamins and antioxidants in corn contribute to skin health by supporting collagen formation, potentially enhancing skin elasticity and reducing signs of aging