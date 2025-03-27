Delhi to Mumbai: Discover 10 Indian cities famous for mouth-watering street food

Read Full Gallery

India's 10 famous food destinations! From Delhi to Chennai, each city has its own unique flavor. These places are heaven for street food lovers!

Delhi

Special food: Chole Bhature, Parathe, Butter Chicken, Golgappe. Special areas: Chandni Chowk, Parathe Wali Gali and Karol Bagh are the best places for street food lovers.

Mumbai

Special food: Vada Pav, Pav Bhaji, Bhel Puri, Misal Pav. Special areas: Juhu Beach and Bhendi Bazaar are famous for their popular street snacks.

Kolkata

Special food: Kathi Roll, Puchka (Pani Puri), Jhalmuri and Bengali sweets like Roshogulla. Special areas: New Market and Southern Avenue are famous for their street food stalls.

Indore

Special food: Poha Jalebi, Bhutte ka Kees, Dahi Vada. Special areas: Sarafa Bazaar in Indore is a bustling night market, known for its street food.

Amritsar

Special food: Amritsari Kulcha, Lassi, Jalebi. Special areas: Kesar Da Dhaba and Gurdas Ram De Jalebi Wali are must-see places.

Lucknow

Special food: Tunde Kabab, Galouti Kabab, Nihari. Special areas: Chowk and Hazratganj have the best food.

Ahmedabad

Special food: Dhokla, Fafda, Khakhra. Special areas: Manek Chowk is known for its vibrant street food scenes.

Patna

Special food: Litti Chokha, Samosas. Special areas: The streets around Patna Junction offer local flavors.

Chennai

Special food: Idli, Dosa, Vada. Special areas: Marina Beach is famous for its variety of South Indian snacks.

Chandigarh

Special food: Chole Bhature, Tandoori Chicken. Special areas: The market in Sector 8 of Chandigarh is a hub of delicious street food options.

