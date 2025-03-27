user
Delhi to Mumbai: Discover 10 Indian cities famous for mouth-watering street food

India's 10 famous food destinations! From Delhi to Chennai, each city has its own unique flavor. These places are heaven for street food lovers!

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Mar 27, 2025, 4:01 PM IST

Delhi

Special food: Chole Bhature, Parathe, Butter Chicken, Golgappe. Special areas: Chandni Chowk, Parathe Wali Gali and Karol Bagh are the best places for street food lovers.

article_image2

Mumbai

Special food: Vada Pav, Pav Bhaji, Bhel Puri, Misal Pav. Special areas: Juhu Beach and Bhendi Bazaar are famous for their popular street snacks.


article_image3

Kolkata

Special food: Kathi Roll, Puchka (Pani Puri), Jhalmuri and Bengali sweets like Roshogulla. Special areas: New Market and Southern Avenue are famous for their street food stalls.

article_image4

Indore

Special food: Poha Jalebi, Bhutte ka Kees, Dahi Vada. Special areas: Sarafa Bazaar in Indore is a bustling night market, known for its street food.

article_image5

Amritsar

Special food: Amritsari Kulcha, Lassi, Jalebi. Special areas: Kesar Da Dhaba and Gurdas Ram De Jalebi Wali are must-see places.

article_image6

Lucknow

Special food: Tunde Kabab, Galouti Kabab, Nihari. Special areas: Chowk and Hazratganj have the best food.

article_image7

Ahmedabad

Special food: Dhokla, Fafda, Khakhra. Special areas: Manek Chowk is known for its vibrant street food scenes.

article_image8

Patna

Special food: Litti Chokha, Samosas. Special areas: The streets around Patna Junction offer local flavors.

article_image9

Chennai

Special food: Idli, Dosa, Vada. Special areas: Marina Beach is famous for its variety of South Indian snacks.

article_image10

Chandigarh

Special food: Chole Bhature, Tandoori Chicken. Special areas: The market in Sector 8 of Chandigarh is a hub of delicious street food options.

