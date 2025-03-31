When in Ram Navami 2025? Know date, tithi, muhurat and other details

Read Full Gallery

Ram Navami, one of the most revered Hindu festivals, will be observed on April 6, 2025. This festival, dedicated to Lord Ram, the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu, marks his birth and is celebrated with deep devotion across the world

Date and Shubh Muhurat In 2025, Ram Navami falls on Sunday, April 6. The Navami Tithi begins at 7:26 PM on April 5 and ends at 7:22 PM on April 6. The most auspicious time for worship, known as the Madhyahna Muhurat, is from 11:08 AM to 1:39 PM, with the most sacred moment occurring at 12:24 PM. Devotees consider this period ideal for offering prayers and performing rituals.

Significance of Ram Navami Ram Navami is a symbol of righteousness triumphing over evil. Lord Ram, born in Ayodhya to King Dasharatha and Queen Kaushalya, is revered as Maryada Purushottam, embodying virtue, honour, and duty. His life serves as a model of righteousness, inspiring millions to follow the path of truth and dharma.

Rituals and Puja Vidhi

To observe the festival, devotees perform traditional rituals, including: Preparations: Many devotees observe a vrat (fast), wake up early, take a holy bath, and offer water to the sun while reciting sacred mantras.

Temple and Home Decorations: The puja area is cleaned and decorated with rangoli, flowers, and diyas to create a spiritual atmosphere. Lord Ram’s Abhishek: At 12:00 PM, the idol of Lord Ram is bathed using Gangajal, Panchamrit, and pure water, with offerings of lotus flowers and tulsi leaves.

Puja and Offerings: The Shodashopachara Puja, a 16-step ritual, is performed with incense, lamps, and offerings, including kheer, fruits, and traditional sweets. Sacred Readings and Aarti: Devotees recite passages from the Ramayana, Sundarakand, or Ram Raksha Stotra, followed by aarti and the distribution of prasad.

Grand Celebrations and Community Involvement While Ram Navami is observed globally, the celebrations in Ayodhya are particularly grand. The city is beautifully decorated, and temples conduct bhajans, processions, and elaborate rituals. Devotees take a holy dip in the Sarayu River before visiting the Ram temple. The festival also emphasizes charity, with many people donating food, clothes, and essential items to those in need, believing that serving others honors Lord Ram’s values.

Ram Navami is not just a religious festival but a reminder of faith, devotion, and moral righteousness, inspiring millions to follow the principles of Lord Ram in their daily lives.

