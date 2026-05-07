1 5 Image Credit : Gemini AI

Here's how to safely get away from a snake..

The moment you see a snake, anyone would get scared. In that panic, we often make mistakes. A snake's reaction depends on our action. If we try to harm it, it will try to attack us and might even bite. Generally, venomous snakes don't attack on their own. They only bite when they feel threatened or have no way to escape. That's why knowing what not to do is just as important as knowing what to do.