Snake Safety: Spotted a Snake? Here's What You Should NEVER Do
What's the first thing you do when you spot a snake? Most of us panic and make mistakes that can lead to a snakebite. So, it's more important to know what *not* to do.
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Image Credit : Gemini AI
Here's how to safely get away from a snake..
The moment you see a snake, anyone would get scared. In that panic, we often make mistakes. A snake's reaction depends on our action. If we try to harm it, it will try to attack us and might even bite. Generally, venomous snakes don't attack on their own. They only bite when they feel threatened or have no way to escape. That's why knowing what not to do is just as important as knowing what to do.
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Image Credit : AI Image
Don't panic, and don't try to kill the snake
The biggest mistake most people make is panicking as soon as they see a snake. If you get startled and move suddenly, the snake gets scared and attacks in self-defence. Instead, stay calm and slowly back away. Snakes react to perceived danger, not just to the sight of humans. Trying to kill a snake is also very dangerous and a major reason for snakebites. Even trained experts avoid direct confrontation unless absolutely necessary. If you attack it, it might bite to protect itself.
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Image Credit : Getty
Don't try to catch the snake
Even if a snake is moving slowly, looks small, or seems harmless, trying to catch it is a huge mistake. Most snakebites happen during such attempts. Always leave this job to trained rescue teams. A snake is more likely to attack if it feels trapped. Don't surround it or block its path. Give it space to leave on its own. When a crowd gathers, it increases the snake's stress and the danger. Shouting or making loud noises will only provoke it. Immediately move children and pets away.
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Image Credit : AI Generated
What to do if a snake bites..?
Some people try to drive a snake away by pouring kerosene, petrol, or even setting a fire. This is not only dangerous but also harmful to the environment. It doesn't solve the problem and can make things worse. If a snake does bite, do not follow old methods like making a cut on the wound, sucking out the venom, or tying a tight cloth. These can do more harm than good. Instead, get medical help immediately.
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Image Credit : AI Generated
Follow these precautions when you see a snake
Just as it's important to avoid mistakes, it's also crucial to follow the right steps. When you see a snake, maintain a safe distance. Move away slowly without making any sudden movements. Call your local forest department or a snake rescue service. Keep the area clear until the experts arrive. If someone is bitten, take them to the hospital immediately.
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