Cool Kitchen Tips: Beat the Heat While Cooking This Summer

Kitchen Cooling Tips : Here are some tips to keep your kitchen cool while cooking during the summer.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Published: Feb 27, 2025, 11:59 AM IST

Summer is about to start. The impact of the sun will be very high during this season. In this situation, standing and cooking in the kitchen will be very annoying. Because when you cook, you will start sweating a lot. Housewives will not be able to stand there and cook even for a short time. Summer heat and kitchen cooking heat together cause irritation, blisters on the skin, prickly heat and other skin problems. Are housewives complaining that there is no solution to this? This post is for you. Yes, just follow a few tips given below. Your kitchen will be cool even in the summer heat. Now let's see what it is.

budget 2025
article_image2

Right time

If you are cooking separately in the morning and afternoon, instead of doing that in summer, finish cooking the afternoon meal in the morning. Also, plan in advance what you are going to cook. This will avoid you having to spend more time in the kitchen. Cut the vegetables in a ventilated area instead of keeping them in the kitchen. This will prevent you from sweating too much.

article_image3

Quickly prepared food

Instead of preparing food that takes a long time to cook in the kitchen, cook food that is prepared very quickly. In fact, protein foods cook quickly. So choose and cook protein-rich foods.

article_image4

Open the window!

Open the kitchen and house windows while cooking. Only then will the heat from cooking not stay in the house and will escape. Also, buy and use a fan to remove smoke from the kitchen.

article_image5

Use a small pot:

Generally, the heat increases when cooking in a large pot. It also takes longer to cook. Because of this, the whole kitchen will be hot. So instead of using a large pot, it is better to use a small pot.

article_image6

Stay hydrated:

In fact, dehydration occurs in the body during summer. It gets even worse when you cook in the kitchen heat. So it is very important to keep yourself hydrated. Only then you can cook without getting tired easily. For this, it is not enough to drink a lot of water, but also take fresh fruit juices, which helps to keep your body cool.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

15 years of Samantha: 15 life lessons from South Indian Queen MEG

15 Years of Samantha Ruth Prabhu in film Industry: Inspiring life lessons from South Queen

Manipal Hospitals join hands with BIAL for Medical Services at BLR Airport RBA

Manipal Hospitals join hands with BIAL for Medical Services at BLR Airport

Mental Health 101 Know how cyberbullying can damage self-esteem of youth RBA

Mental Health 101: Know how cyberbullying can damage self-esteem of youth

Maha Shivratri 2025: Guide to Pooja Vidhi and Rituals to manifest your wishes MEG

Maha Shivratri 2025: Guide to Pooja Vidhi and Rituals to manifest your wishes

Maha Shivratri 2025: Dry Day alert in THESE major cities, Here's why MEG

Maha Shivratri 2025: Dry Day alert in THESE major cities, Here's why

Recent Stories

India's economic growth outlook remains stable despite global uncertainties: Report

India's economic growth remains strong amid global uncertainties: Report

Maha Shivratri at Mahakumbh: Devotees experience unwavering devotion amidst robust crowd management

Maha Shivratri at Mahakumbh: Devotees experience unwavering devotion amidst robust crowd management

CM Yogi: BJP ensuring modern education for minorities, slams opposition's 'appeasement politics'

CM Yogi: BJP ensuring modern education for minorities, slams opposition’s 'appeasement politics'

Global devotees take holy dip at Triveni Sangam, share their Mahakumbh transformative experiences

Global devotees take holy dip at Triveni Sangam, share their Mahakumbh transformative experiences

MG Comet EV Black Storm Edition: Book Easily for Just Rs 11000; read details RBA

MG Comet EV Black Storm Edition: Book Easily for Just Rs 11000; read details

Recent Videos

Mahakumbh 2025 Concludes: DRONE Captures Breathtaking Visuals of Triveni Sangam!

Mahakumbh 2025 Concludes: DRONE Captures Breathtaking Visuals of Triveni Sangam!

Video Icon
Mahakumbh 2025 Concludes: DRONE Captures Breathtaking Visuals of Triveni Sangam!

Mahakumbh 2025 Concludes: DRONE Captures Breathtaking Visuals of Triveni Sangam!

Video Icon
Amit Shah Joins Sadhguru for Maha Shivratri Celebrations at Isha Foundation!

Amit Shah Joins Sadhguru for Maha Shivratri Celebrations at Isha Foundation!

Video Icon
Hindi Signboards DEFACED in TamilNadu: What's the Language Row Amid Protests Against NEP?

Hindi Signboards DEFACED in TamilNadu: What's the Language Row Amid Protests Against NEP?

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | How Football Design Continue to Incorporate Technological Innovations

Infographic Hub | How Football Design Continue to Incorporate Technological Innovations

Video Icon