Control blood sugar naturally with THIS powerful bedtime drink

Many rely on medications to control their sugar levels. This article explores how a simple nighttime drink can help manage diabetes naturally.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Dec 18, 2024, 10:19 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 18, 2024, 10:19 AM IST

Blood Sugar Level

Many people are affected by diabetes. High sugar levels can lead to heart, kidney, and eye problems. Controlling sugar levels is crucial.

article_image2

Blood Sugar Level

People often rely on medications to control sugar. However, there are natural ways to manage it. Let's learn about a simple drink for sugar control.

article_image3

Blood Sugar Level

Fenugreek water can help control blood sugar levels. It also aids in weight loss, cholesterol control, and improves hair health.

article_image4

Blood Sugar Level

How to consume fenugreek water: Grind fenugreek seeds into a powder. Take 5 grams with warm water before bed or soak the seeds overnight and drink in the morning.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kuchela Dinam 2024: Know significance, history and how it is celebrated in Kerala anr

Kuchela Dinam 2024: Know significance, history and how it is celebrated in Kerala

SHOCKING claims say people caught chlamydia (STI) from gym equipment. Experts reveal if YOU could be at risk shk

SHOCKING claims say people caught chlamydia (STI) from gym equipment. Experts reveal if YOU could be at risk

Scientists reveal health risks of 8 Disney Princesses: Lung disease for Cinderella, rabies for Belle and more snt

Scientists reveal health risks of 8 Disney Princesses: Lung disease for Cinderella, rabies for Belle and more

As holiday season approaches, experts warn that high-intensity drinking is worse than binge-drinking shk

As holiday season approaches, experts warn that high-intensity drinking is worse than binge-drinking

FOMO, anxiety, or necessity? Experts reveal the hidden psychology of two-phone carriers shk

FOMO, anxiety, or necessity? Experts reveal the hidden psychology of two-phone carriers

Recent Stories

Veteran Indian spinner R Ashwin announces retirement from International cricket after BGT vkp

BREAKING: Veteran Indian spinner R Ashwin announces retirement from International cricket after BGT

Priyanka Chopra to Katrina Kaif: Bollywood actresses who dated younger men NTI

Priyanka to Katrina: 8 Bollywood actresses who dated younger men

Best CCTV Camera Deals on Amazon RBA

Best CCTV Camera Deals on Amazon

Is Keerthy Suresh quitting acting after marriage? Here's what we know RBA

Is Keerthy Suresh quitting acting after marriage? Here's what we know

GROUNDBREAKING Russia develops first mRNA-based cancer vaccine, set for free distribution in 2025 snt

GROUNDBREAKING! Russia develops its 1st mRNA-based cancer vaccine, set for free distribution in 2025 (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon