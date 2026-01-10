Health Guide: These Fatty Liver Symptoms Feel Like a Simple Stomach Ache
Bloating after meals, mild stomach pain, or nausea are often blamed on food, stress, or acidity. But for some, these digestive issues don't come from the stomach, but from the liver.
Symptoms of fatty liver disease mistaken for a stomach ache
Let's look at the fatty liver symptoms that are commonly mistaken for regular stomach problems.
1. Feeling full even after eating a small amount
Feeling full quickly even after a small meal can sometimes be a sign of fatty liver disease.
2. Discomfort in the upper right side of the abdomen
Feeling discomfort, not necessarily pain, in the upper right abdomen can also be a symptom of fatty liver disease.
3. Abdominal bloating
Abdominal bloating without gas or other issues can also be a sign of fatty liver disease.
4. Nausea
Feeling nauseous without vomiting is also a symptom of fatty liver disease.
5. Feeling of heaviness in the abdomen
Fluid buildup in the lower abdomen, causing a feeling of heaviness, should not be taken lightly.
6. Digestive discomfort and severe fatigue
Feeling digestive discomfort along with severe fatigue is one of the signs of fatty liver disease.
Other symptoms
Swelling in hands, feet, and face, knee pain, itchy skin, and yellowing of the skin can also be symptoms of fatty liver disease.
Please note:
If you notice the above symptoms, do not self-diagnose. Be sure to consult a doctor. Only confirm the disease after that.
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.