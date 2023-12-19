Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Christmas 2023: Priyanka Chopra to Alia Bhatt; celebrity approved outfits for this year's festive celebration

    First Published Dec 19, 2023, 3:07 PM IST

    Discover celebrity-approved Christmas outfits for 2023, from Priyanka Chopra's bold elegance to Alia Bhatt's vibrant grace. Elevate your festive style with inspiration from these iconic looks.

    article_image1

    With Christmas approaching, let these breathtaking celebrity ensembles guide you in effortlessly selecting the perfect outfit for this year's festive celebration.

    article_image2

    Kareena Kapoor

    Kareena Kapoor Khan elegantly wore a crimson  dress with one side featuring an off-shoulder style while the other boasted a high sleeve. The thoughtfully crafted design elevate the overall glamour of the outfit, making it an impeccable choice for a stylish Christmas celebration.

    article_image3

    Kiara Advani

    Kiara Advani unveiled a sophisticated off-shoulder, strapless tube dress in a striking shade of vibrant red, skillfully crafted with intricate crochet work. The bodycon silhouette of the dress makes it a perfect option for individuals looking to make a daring fashion statement. 

    article_image4

    Alia Bhatt

    Alia Bhatt looked stunning in an elegant strapless red dress featuring a charming floral print. This vibrant and chic outfit effortlessly combines grace with a touch of boldness, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a stylish and confident look.

    article_image5

    Sonam Kapoor

    For individuals seeking an alternative to the traditional red attire for Christmas office parties, draw inspiration from Sonam Kapoor's stylish choice. She opted for a checkered print midi dress, effortlessly paired with a matching knitted woollen trench coat and leggings. This ensemble provides a chic and distinctive option for those looking to make a fashion statement while embracing a different color palette during the festive season.

    article_image6

    Ananya Pandey

    For another Christmas party look that deviates from the traditional red theme yet exudes glamour, draw inspiration from Ananya Pandey's stunning choice. She adorned a strapless black gown with a graceful flair from the waist below. This gown not only sets you apart but also guarantees an absolutely gorgeous and chic appearance, making it a perfect choice for a standout festive ensemble.

    article_image7

    Deepika Padukone

    Deepika Padukone exuded stunning charm in a sizzling red avatar, adorned in a captivating full-sleeve midi dress embellished with exquisite ruched detailing. The ensemble seamlessly blends sophistication with a contemporary style,making it a versatile and stylish choice suitable for a range of Christmas gatherings.

    article_image8

    Priyanka Chopra

    Priyanka Chopra exudes elegance in an all-red ensemble, donning a coordinated blazer and pant set that featured a waistbelt to accentuate her curves. Complemented by large earrings, and a chic messy hairdo, this ensemble exudes sophistication. It's an ideal choice for a Christmas office party, seamlessly combining style and professional flair.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Numerology Prediction for December 19, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for December 19, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for December 19, 2023: Difficult day for Aries, Gemini; good day for Capricorn AJR

    Daily Horoscope for December 19, 2023: Difficult day for Aries, Gemini; good day for Capricorn

    Love relationship marriage horoscope Check predictions from December 18 to December 24 2023 gcw

    Love, relationship, marriage horoscope: Check predictions from December 18 to December 24, 2023

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading Predictions from December 18 to December 24 2023 gcw

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions from December 18 to December 24, 2023

    Daily Horoscope for December 18 2023 Virgo Leo Scorpio Aquarius Pisces Taurus Aries gcw

    Daily Horoscope for December 18, 2023: Good day for Virgo, be careful Leo & more

    Recent Stories

    Nagara style to 7 Kandas of Ramayan: Know the all-new Ayodhya Airport anr

    Nagara style to 7 Kandas of Ramayan: Know the all-new Ayodhya Airport

    Explained: Is rising COVID cases in Kerala a cause of concern? rkn

    Explained: Is rising COVID cases in Kerala a cause of concern?

    Delhi HC delays relief to expelled TMC MP Mahua Moitra from vacating official residence AJR

    Delhi HC delays relief to expelled TMC MP Mahua Moitra from vacating official residence

    Opinion The facade behind Congress clamour in Parliament

    Opinion: The facade behind Congress clamour in Parliament

    Cauvery row: CWRC orders Karnataka to release 3128 cusecs of water to TN, even while latter faces floods vkp

    Cauvery row: CWRC orders Karnataka to release 3128 cusecs of water to TN, even while latter faces floods

    Recent Videos

    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon