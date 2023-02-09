Chocolate Day 2023: History, significance, quotes, wishes to celebrate the day

Chocolate Day 2023: Chocolate symbolises your Valentine's never-ending love, and lovebirds offer chocolate to convey the same.



The love festival lasts from February 7 until February 14. People celebrate it by expressing their feelings and affection for their chosen someone. Chocolate Day is observed on February 9, the third day of Valentine's Week. The day dedicated to sharing chocolates and sweet gifts with loved ones follow Rose and Propose Day.

The day is all about having fun and spending time with those you care about. The day is so exciting that many couples enrol in baking and chocolate-making workshops merely to create delicious delicacies for their lovers. If you and your friends have a sweet craving and want to build a fantastic memory, don't miss out on this one.

Chocolate Day: History and Significance

It began as a Christian feast day honouring Saint Valentine and other Christian saints are known as Valentines. It is a significant cultural day in many countries, although it is not an official holiday in any country. Since Victorian times, chocolates have been a significant component of the presents that men and women in love have given to each other across the continent and the Americas.



According to the official website of the Smithsonian Institution in Washington DC, in the nineteenth century, a British family was seeking for a method to use their cocoa butter, which was derived through the technique devised by Richard Cadbury to manufacture more pleasant drinking chocolate. His response was "eating chocolates. "To this, his answer was “eating chocolates”, which he packaged in a lovely self-designed box.

"A marketing genius, Cadbury began placing the Cupids and rosebuds on heart-shaped boxes in 1861…". The lovely chocolate "boxes were used to keep such souvenirs as love letters," according to the official site. Chocolate represents unending love for your Valentine, and lovebirds offer chocolate to indicate the same. Chocolates are undeniably the love food and one of the finest presents for close relatives since they may make them really pleased.

Happy Chocolate Day: Quotes “Nothing is more romantic than chocolate.” – Ted Allen “Biochemically, love is just like eating large amounts of chocolate.” – John Milton “All you need is love, but a little chocolate now and then doesn’t hurt.” – Charles Schulz

Chocolate Day 2022 Quotes “Look, there’s no metaphysics on earth like chocolates.” – Fernando Pessoa “There is nothing better than a friend unless it is a friend with chocolate.” – Linda Grayson “Caramels are only a fad. Chocolate is a permanent thing.” – Milton Snavely Hershey

Chocolate Day Messages, “Chocolate is happiness that you can eat.” – Ursula Kohaupt “Anything is good if it’s made of chocolate.” – Jo Brand Happy Chocolate Day 2022 Wishes “Chocolate is a gift of love to yourself.” – Sonja Blumenthal “As long as there is chocolate, there will be happiness.” – Wayne Gerard Trotman

Happy Chocolate Day 2023: Messages

Wonderful chocolate and wonderful you. And Wonderful are the things you do, but then my wonderful is the friendship of us two, one is me and one is you! Happy Chocolate Day! Any moment can be turned into a happier one with a box of chocolates and your partner by your side. A very happy Chocolate Day to you! Hey, my love, you are like a piece of chocolate, the longer you’ll stay with me, the sweeter my life will become! Happy Chocolate Day! Just like the sweetness of chocolates, the smile on your face gives me happiness. Happy Chocolate Day my love! The 12-step chocolate program: NEVER BE MORE THAN 12 STEPS AWAY FROM CHOCOLATE! Happy Chocolate Day! Chocolate is food from the gods; its energy, vitality, oneness. Also, it’s pure love. Here’s some love from me to you on Chocolate Day! Wishing you all the sweetness and happiness in this world as we celebrate Chocolate Day…. Love you forever my darling!!! Happy Chocolate Day to you. I hope we enjoy eating chocolates together forever and ever because they always taste better with you. You are the sweetest chocolate of my life because each moment spent with you becomes so much more special. Happy Chocolate Day. I promise to always treat you with chocolates all my life….. Sending you my love and lots of wishes on Chocolate Day. On Chocolate Day, I wish that each and every day of your life is blessed with your favourite chocolates. May there be only joy and only goodness in your life because you are as sweet as a chocolate…. Wishing a very Happy Chocolate Day to you my love. Here’s to growing old together, hand in hand; being each other’s partner in crime. Happy Chocolate Day, my beloved. You make me fall in love with you every day a little bit more than yesterday. I love you, dear! Happy Chocolate Day.

