Check Out These 3 Golden Rules for Safe & Effective Retinoid Use
Dermatologists advise using retinoids 3–4 times a week, applying a pea-sized amount, and pairing with moisturiser for safe, effective skin benefits while avoiding irritation and overuse.
Rule 1: Don’t Use Daily
Dermatologists recommend limiting retinoid application to 3–4 nights a week to avoid irritation and dryness. A controlled routine helps skin build tolerance gradually.
Rule 2: Moisturiser Matters
You can apply retinoids before or after moisturiser depending on your skin type and sensitivity. Beginners and dry-skinned users typically benefit from applying moisturiser first.
Rule 3: Less Is More
A pea-sized amount of retinoid is sufficient for effective results — overapplication can harm the skin barrier. Limiting quantity reduces risk of peeling and redness.
