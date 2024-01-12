Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Carrot to Cabbage: 7 winter vegetables that are high in nutritional value

    First Published Jan 12, 2024, 4:00 PM IST

    Explore winter's nutritional bounty! From kale's antioxidant punch to Brussels sprouts' fiber boost, these veggies offer a vibrant palette of vitamins and minerals. Embrace the goodness of sweet potatoes, winter squash, carrots, cabbage, and turnips — a wholesome feast for the season

    article_image1

    Pixabay

    article_image2

    Pixabay

    Brussels Sprouts- These mini-cabbages are high in fiber, vitamins C and K, and folate. They also provide antioxidants and may have anti-inflammatory properties. Roasting or sautéing Brussels sprouts can enhance their flavor

    article_image3

    Pixabay

    Kale- This dark, leafy green is rich in vitamins A, C, and K. It also contains minerals like calcium and iron. Kale is known for its antioxidant properties and is a great addition to salads, soups, or smoothies

    article_image4

    Pixabay

    Sweet Potatoes: Packed with beta-carotene, vitamin A, and fiber, sweet potatoes are not only nutritious but also versatile. They can be baked, roasted, mashed, or used in soups, providing a sweet and nutritious addition to your meals

    article_image5

    Pixabay

    Winter Squash (Butternut, Acorn, or Kabocha): These varieties of squash are rich in vitamins A and C, as well as fiber. They also provide antioxidants and can be roasted, pureed, or used in stews and casseroles

    article_image6

    Pixabay

    Carrots: Carrots are an excellent source of beta-carotene, which is converted into vitamin A in the body. They also provide vitamins C and K. Enjoy them raw as a snack, in salads, or roasted as a side dish

    article_image7

    Pixabay

    Cabbage: Cabbage is low in calories and high in fiber, vitamin C, and vitamin K. It's a versatile vegetable that can be used in salads, coleslaw, soups, or stir-fries

    article_image8

    Pixabay

    Turnips: Turnips are a good source of vitamins C and K, as well as fiber. They have a slightly peppery flavor and can be roasted, mashed, or used in soups and stews

