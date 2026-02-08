Guava Seeds: Do They Really Cause Stomach Pain? The Truth Explained
Guava Seeds: Guava is known as the poor man's fruit. It's very good for your health. But it's said that eating the seeds in guava causes stomach pain. Medical experts explain how true this is.
Why should you eat guava?
Guava is great for health, packed with Vitamin C, antioxidants, and fiber. Experts say to eat the seeds, but many believe they cause stomach pain, especially for kids and the elderly.
No harm from the seeds
Guava seeds are hard and take time to digest, but they don't cause stomach pain. Chewing them well prevents issues. Those with indigestion might feel slight discomfort.
These people should not eat
Guava seeds rarely cause issues but can lead to constipation. It's best to give kids guava with fewer seeds. Those with gut issues should avoid the seeds for easier digestion.
No more than two
Guava seeds don't cause stomach pain if chewed well. They have nutrients and fiber that aid digestion. Don't eat more than two guavas a day. Water and exercise also help.
