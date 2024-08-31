Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Burnt utensils? Try THESE 5 easy cleaning hacks

    Discover quick and effective tips to clean burnt utensils with ease. Learn how to remove stubborn burnt stains from pots and pans using simple home remedies and cleaning hacks.

    article_image1
    First Published Aug 31, 2024, 5:48 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 31, 2024, 5:48 PM IST

    Sometimes when we cook, the utensils get burnt. Even after washing it several times, the stain does not go away.

    article_image2

    So, here are some tips to easily remove the stains from the burnt utensils and make your utensils shine again.

    article_image3

    Baking Soda : Add baking soda to the burnt utensil, leave it overnight, and wash it with soap the next morning, the utensil will shine.

     

    article_image4

    Coca-Cola : Pour Coca-Cola into the burnt pan, let it soak for about 20 minutes and then wash it to remove the stains.

    article_image5

    Lemon and Salt : Mix lemon and salt in the burnt utensil, let it soak for about 15 minutes, then wash the utensil clean.

     

    article_image6

    Tomato Sauce : Apply tomato sauce well on the burnt pan and leave it like that. The acid in it will gradually remove the stain. Then wash it with soap and the vessel will shine.

     

    article_image7

    Soap water : Do not immediately scrub the burnt pan with soap. Instead, pour soapy water into it, put the pot on the stove and let it boil for a while, then wash the pot easily.

