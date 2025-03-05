Brown rice to Basmati-Top 5 Best Rice Types for Weight Loss

Best Rice For Weight Loss : If you're looking to lose weight fast, find out in this post which rice you should eat.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Published: Mar 5, 2025, 12:09 PM IST

Which rice is best for weight loss? Here's a list of 5 types!

Many people are currently suffering from weight gain. Those who want to lose weight completely avoid eating rice. This is because rice is high in carbohydrates, which can increase body weight. But some people just can't go without a rice meal. They also want to lose weight. The first question that comes to mind for such people is, can't we lose weight by eating rice? But did you know that there are some types of rice that can greatly help in losing weight? Yes, in this post, let's learn about some rice that can help you lose weight fast.

budget 2025
article_image2

Brown rice

This rice is high in vitamin B, fiber, and minerals. The fiber in it keeps the stomach full for a long time, so you won't feel hungry. This prevents us from eating too much. Also, brown rice has a low glycemic index, which helps to control sugar levels.


article_image3

Basmati rice

Basmati rice has a low glycemic index. Therefore, it greatly helps in controlling the sugar level in the blood. Especially when you cook this rice without oil or ghee, you can easily lose weight.

article_image4

Black rice

Black rice is high in fiber, which greatly helps in weight loss. Also, this rice increases satiety and improves digestion. The antioxidants in it control weight and maintain overall health. This rice is low in calories, making it an excellent choice for weight loss.

article_image5

Kerala Matta rice

This rice, also known as Kerala red rice, is high in fiber. It is very beneficial for weight loss. The fiber in this rice will keep your stomach feeling full for a long time and will also help with digestion. This rice is rich in essential nutrients and antioxidants, which are very beneficial for overall health and help in controlling weight.

article_image6

Sama rice

Sama rice is a gluten-free grain. This rice is high in fiber, which greatly helps in weight loss. Eating this rice will prevent you from getting hungry quickly. This makes it easy to control or lose weight. This rice is rich in nutrients, which helps maintain the body's nutritional balance while also helping to lose weight.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Here's why 'Eat Less, Move More' might not work for you: 5 fitness tips that work MEG

Here's why ‘Eat Less, Move More’ might not work for you: 5 fitness tips that work

Health forecast: Indians at risk of rise in obesity by 2050; Dangerous predictions revealed MEG

Health forecast: Indians at risk of rise in obesity by 2050; Dangerous predictions revealed

Meenakshi Chaudhary net worth: Income, assets, remuneration, and more MEG

Meenakshi Chaudhary net worth: Income, assets, remuneration, and more

Sandwich Generation: Connection with gen Z stress, strategies for self-care, family explained MEG

Sandwich Generation: Connection with gen Z stress, strategies for self-care, family explained

ABC Juice: Why apple beetroot carrot are essential? Restrictions, benefits revealed MEG

ABC Juice: Why apple beetroot carrot are essential? Restrictions, benefits revealed

Recent Stories

Trump's purple tie signals unity, his Capitol speech draws battle lines ddr

Trump's purple tie signals unity, his Capitol speech draws battle lines (WATCH)

Latham Group Stock Surges After-Hours On Robust 2025 Forecast, Q4 Sales Beat: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Latham Group Stock Surges After-Hours On Robust 2025 Forecast, Q4 Sales Beat: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Ford, GM, Stellantis Jump After-Hours As Trump Rekindles Tax Deduction Plan For US-Made Cars Amid Rising Retail Confidence

Ford, GM, Stellantis Jump After-Hours As Trump Rekindles Tax Deduction Plan For US-Made Cars Amid Rising Retail Confidence

Rigetti Computing Stock Gains Ahead Of Q4 Earnings: Analysts Point To ‘Increased Confidence’ In Its Tech Roadmap, But Retail’s Not Buying It

Rigetti Computing Stock Gains Ahead Of Q4 Earnings: Analysts Point To ‘Increased Confidence’ In Its Tech Roadmap, But Retail’s Not Buying It

How many windows does Hawa Mahal have? You'll be amazed to know NTI

How many windows does Hawa Mahal have? You’ll be amazed to know

Recent Videos

Fire Breaks Out in Nashik Car Garage; No Casualties Reported

Fire Breaks Out in Nashik Car Garage; No Casualties Reported

Video Icon
Top 10 Holi Songs - Rang Barse, Balam Pichkari & More | Nonstop Holi 2025 Song

Top 10 Holi Songs - Rang Barse, Balam Pichkari & More | Nonstop Holi 2025 Song

Video Icon
IND vs AUS Score: Shami Shines as India Restricts Australia to 264!

IND vs AUS Score: Shami Shines as India Restricts Australia to 264!

Video Icon
Nitish Kumar Claims Credit for Lalu Yadav’s Rise in Heated Exchange with Tejashwi

Nitish Kumar Claims Credit for Lalu Yadav’s Rise in Heated Exchange with Tejashwi

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Renowned Urologist Dies by Suicide, Leaves Note ‘Old Age Affecting Work'

Kerala Pulse | Renowned Urologist Dies by Suicide, Leaves Note ‘Old Age Affecting Work'

Video Icon