Brown rice to Basmati-Top 5 Best Rice Types for Weight Loss

Many people are currently suffering from weight gain. Those who want to lose weight completely avoid eating rice. This is because rice is high in carbohydrates, which can increase body weight. But some people just can't go without a rice meal. They also want to lose weight. The first question that comes to mind for such people is, can't we lose weight by eating rice? But did you know that there are some types of rice that can greatly help in losing weight? Yes, in this post, let's learn about some rice that can help you lose weight fast.

Brown rice

This rice is high in vitamin B, fiber, and minerals. The fiber in it keeps the stomach full for a long time, so you won't feel hungry. This prevents us from eating too much. Also, brown rice has a low glycemic index, which helps to control sugar levels.

Basmati rice

Basmati rice has a low glycemic index. Therefore, it greatly helps in controlling the sugar level in the blood. Especially when you cook this rice without oil or ghee, you can easily lose weight.

Black rice

Black rice is high in fiber, which greatly helps in weight loss. Also, this rice increases satiety and improves digestion. The antioxidants in it control weight and maintain overall health. This rice is low in calories, making it an excellent choice for weight loss.

Kerala Matta rice

This rice, also known as Kerala red rice, is high in fiber. It is very beneficial for weight loss. The fiber in this rice will keep your stomach feeling full for a long time and will also help with digestion. This rice is rich in essential nutrients and antioxidants, which are very beneficial for overall health and help in controlling weight.

Sama rice

Sama rice is a gluten-free grain. This rice is high in fiber, which greatly helps in weight loss. Eating this rice will prevent you from getting hungry quickly. This makes it easy to control or lose weight. This rice is rich in nutrients, which helps maintain the body's nutritional balance while also helping to lose weight.

