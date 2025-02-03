Bougainvillaea to Arabian Jasmine: 5 flowers you can grow on your Spring balcony THIS year

For those looking to add charm and vibrancy to their balcony, flowering plants can be a perfect choice. The balcony is a refreshing space in any home, offering access to fresh air and natural sunlight. Keeping it well-decorated with plants, fairy lights, and cozy furniture can create an inviting ambiance

If you are considering adding flowering plants to your balcony garden this spring, here are some wonderful options to explore

Marigold

A staple in many Indian households, marigold plants are known for their bright and cheerful flowers. These blooms, which appear in shades of yellow, orange, and red, are commonly used for religious ceremonies and home decorations. Marigolds flourish best with at least six hours of direct sunlight and require regular watering, especially on warmer days

Begonia

Ideal for those leading a busy lifestyle, begonias are easy to maintain and offer an attractive display of colorful foliage. Their flowers come in shades of pink, red, yellow, and white. These plants can thrive both in bright, indirect light and under direct sunlight. However, if grown indoors, they should be kept away from direct sun exposure. The soil should be kept slightly moist but not overly wet

Arabian Jasmine

Also known as Mogra, Arabian Jasmine is admired for its beautiful white and light yellow blossoms. Beyond its aesthetic appeal, the flower is known to have a calming effect, helping alleviate stress and anxiety. This plant thrives in direct sunlight and requires generous watering, though care should be taken not to overwater it

Lavender

Lavender is widely appreciated for its soothing aroma and is often used in aromatherapy. Featuring delicate purple flowers with a pleasant fragrance, this plant grows well under at least six hours of direct sunlight. It is drought-tolerant and does not require frequent watering, making it a low-maintenance choice for balcony gardens

Bougainvillaea

For those wanting to add cascading floral vines to their balcony, Bougainvillaea is an excellent option. It produces striking pink bracts that resemble delicate leaves, adding a vibrant touch to the space. This plant grows best in well-drained soil and flourishes under direct sunlight. Consistent watering is essential for healthy growth

