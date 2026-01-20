Eat These Superfoods Soaked in Water to Boost Immunity Naturally
During the cold season, we get various diseases like fever and epidemics. At this time, good immunity is needed to prevent diseases. Eat these soaked in water.
Chia Seeds
Chia seeds are rich in antioxidants, omega-3 fatty acids, and fiber. It helps improve gut health and aids in weight loss.
Pistachios
Pistachios are packed with many nutritional benefits. You can eat soaked pistachios to improve gut health and digestion. It helps boost immunity.
Figs
Eating dried figs daily helps improve gut health. It's rich in fiber. Just soak them in water and eat.
Walnuts
Eating soaked walnuts is good for brain health, memory, and concentration. It can also help boost your immunity.
Black raisins
These are rich in fiber, which helps with good digestion. You can eat them after soaking in water. This helps boost disease immunity.
Almonds
Almonds are rich in minerals and antioxidants. Soak almonds in water overnight and eat them the next day. This helps to increase immunity.
