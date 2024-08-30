Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Black Rice Benefits: A Boon for Diabetes, Heart Health, and Weight Loss

    Black Rice is incredibly beneficial for health. It is rich in fiber and antioxidants, aiding in weight loss, managing heart diseases, and controlling diabetes.

    First Published Aug 30, 2024, 2:03 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 30, 2024, 2:03 PM IST

    Rice consumption

    Rice is a staple food in our country and is widely consumed across the globe. In India, however, rice holds a particularly special place, with many people enjoying rice with sambar. Some people have rice twice a day, while others include it in all three meals. It not only satisfies hunger but also provides essential energy. However, many people consume a lot of white rice, and eating it in excess can lead to health issues.

    Carbohydrates in white rice

    White rice is high in carbohydrates, which can contribute to weight gain and elevate blood sugar levels. Consequently, many people are now reducing their white rice intake. Instead, they opt for alternatives like jowar roti, chapati, or ragi mudde. Excessive consumption of white rice can increase the risk of various health issues, including obesity, diabetes, and high blood pressure. It has a higher carbohydrate content compared to other types of rice, which is why diabetics often choose brown rice instead. In fact, brown and black rice are considered healthier options than white rice, with many people turning to black rice for its health benefits.

    Pigment in black rice

    Why is this rice black?
    This is a very curious thing. Actually, black rice contains a pigment called anthocyanin. This gives the rice its black color. It is an antioxidant.  

    Nutrients in black rice

    Black rice is rich in amino acids, vitamin B, vitamin C, vitamin E, zinc, phosphorus, calcium, magnesium, manganese, potassium, iron, copper along with flavonoids, healthy fats. All these protect our body from many diseases.  

    Fiber content in black rice

    Black rice is also rich in fiber. It fills your stomach quickly and prevents you from overeating. This helps you lose weight. It also helps in reducing the problem of Constipation. The fiber in it keeps the cholesterol level in your body under control. Along with boosting your digestion, it also keeps your heart healthy.  

    Antioxidants in black rice

    Black rice is rich in phyto nutrients and antioxidants. These protect our body from oxidative stress. This oxidative stress causes fatal diseases like cancer. Therefore, consuming black rice, the antioxidants like anthocyanins, glycosides, carotenoids, flavonoids present in it, keep away from many diseases. Black rice has a glycemic index of 42 to 50. It does not increase blood sugar levels suddenly. That is why it is very beneficial for diabetics.  

