Women Can Swim Topless Here—Is This the Future of Gender Equality?
Women can swim topless in pools here, and people are asking for this kind of equality. Women have been given the green light to swim topless just like men in public pools. So, where did this happen?
Women swim topless like men
Gender equality is debated worldwide. While some places focus on other factors, Berlin has taken a direct approach: equality means equality. So, women can now swim topless like men.
Equality through toplessness
Berlin has implemented a rule letting women swim topless in public pools. This came after years of debate on equality, and the rule has been active for a few years now.
What led to the topless rule?
It started when a woman went topless in a Berlin pool. Though an expert swimmer, she drew unwanted attention. Officials told her to cover up, leading to a small argument.
Topless rule implemented after woman's complaint
The woman filed a complaint, asking why men can swim topless but women can't. She demanded freedom of choice. Her complaint caused an uproar, leading to the new rule.
Nude equality
Nude equality is common on some German and European beaches. Berlin adopted a similar idea for pools, agreeing that different rules for men and women in public isn't fair.
We want this equality too
Once Berlin's rule went live, social media lit up with memes from people wanting the same equality in their own countries, some with humorous and eager comments.
