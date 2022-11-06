Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru Comic Con 2022: Good news for all pop-culture enthusiasts

    First Published Nov 6, 2022, 3:28 PM IST

    Pop culture nerds, get ready because on November 19 and 20, Bengaluru will host Comic Con India at KTPO Trade Center, Industrial Area, Whitefield, Bengaluru!

    Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

    What an exciting moment to be alive for fans of popular culture! The greatest pop-culture event in the subcontinent, Comic Con India, returns to the ground after a two-year hiatus due to the ever-expanding love for all things comic, manga, anime, superhero flicks, and all that jazz throughout India.
     

    Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

    Bengaluru Comic Con 2022 welcomes comic book fans to see some of the most well-known names in the international comic scene and notable Indian labels who have entertained us with spectacular stories since ages as we get closer to the 9th edition of the decade-long fan-favourite weekend of the year!
     

    Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

    Authors and publishing companies like Jonathan Kunz (Co-Creator of War and Peas), Yanick Paquette, Raymund Bermudez Brown paper bag, Derek Domnic D'Souza, Md Faisal (Creator of Garbage Bin), Happy Fluff Comics, Awkwerrrd, Bakarmax, Indusverse Comics, Meta Desi and River Comics, as well as Holy Cow Entertainment, Amar Chitra Katha & Raj Comics will attend the Ma The most anticipated event, taking place on November 19 and 20, will include an 80,000 square foot gaming arena, where spectators can participate in daily tournaments, Lan Esports Finals, meet-and-greets with India's top gaming content makers, and many other exciting events. Comic Con India will also have seminars, workshops, and performances on the main stage every half hour.
     

    Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

    The Way of Water by 20th Century Studios, Antman and the Wasp: Quantumania by Marvel Studios, Black Adam and The Flash zones by Warner Bros. Pictures, and more will be available for participants in Bengaluru to enjoy. Pop culture nerds may also shop at the two-day event from various businesses, including The Souled Store, Nerd Arena, Red Wolf, Maya Toys, Macmerise, The Comic Book Store, and Fat Cat Collectibles.
     

    Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

    Speaking on its comeback, Jatin Varma, Founder Comic Con India, said, “I am excited to finally welcome fans back to Comic Con in Bengaluru this time. Even though this will be the 9th edition of the event, we will also be ringing in a decade of being in the city!

    Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

    It’s been a long wait of over 2 years since the last edition. But we are rearing to come back and have lots of new additions and surprises in store for fans. So, please join us again for the best weekend of the year in Bengaluru on 19-20th November 2022.”
     

    Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

    So it's time to dress up and kill it! For the 19th and 20th of November at the KTPO Trade Center, Industrial Area, Whitefield, Bengaluru, reserve your tickets for Comic Con 2022 right now! url for the website: www.comicconindia.com

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    How to prevent stroke? Here are some symptoms, treatments, and causes you need to know sur

    How to prevent stroke? Here are some symptoms, treatments, and causes you need to know

    5 ways to not be self-conscious in bed with your partner drb

    5 ways to not be self-conscious in bed with your partner

    Daily Horoscope for November 6 2022 Virgo Libra Gemini Taurus gcw

    Daily Horoscope for November 6, 2022: Be careful Gemini, Taurus; good day for Virgo, Libra

    Numerology Prediction for November 6 2022 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for November 6, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for November 5, 2022: Good day for Cancer, Aries; be careful Virgo, Leo - adt

    Daily Horoscope for November 5, 2022: Good day for Cancer, Aries; be careful Virgo, Leo

    Recent Stories

    Maida to yeast extract: 5 ingredients you should avoid in your meals to stay healthy sur

    Maida to yeast extract: 5 ingredients you should avoid in your meals to stay healthy

    Passenger plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania; rescue operation underway AJR

    Passenger plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania; rescue operation underway

    Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Baby Girl Born: 5 tips to take care of a newborn RBA

    Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Baby Girl Born: 5 tips to take care of a newborn

    IPL 2023 Auction: Is Ben Stokes putting his name up?-ayh

    IPL 2023 Auction: Is Ben Stokes putting his name up?

    Customs strip-searched my son at Thiruvananthapuram airport: Rajya Sabha MP Abdul Wahab

    Customs strip-searched my son at Thiruvananthapuram airport: Rajya Sabha MP Abdul Wahab

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 India vs Zimbabwe: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups

    Video Icon
    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral AJR

    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh election 2022 106 year old Shyam Saran Negi from Kinnaur exercises his right to franchise gcw

    106-year-old Shyam Saran Negi from Kinnaur exercises his right to franchise for 34th time

    Video Icon
    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour RBA

    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour

    Video Icon