Bengaluru Comic Con 2022: Good news for all pop-culture enthusiasts

Pop culture nerds, get ready because on November 19 and 20, Bengaluru will host Comic Con India at KTPO Trade Center, Industrial Area, Whitefield, Bengaluru!

Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

What an exciting moment to be alive for fans of popular culture! The greatest pop-culture event in the subcontinent, Comic Con India, returns to the ground after a two-year hiatus due to the ever-expanding love for all things comic, manga, anime, superhero flicks, and all that jazz throughout India.



Bengaluru Comic Con 2022 welcomes comic book fans to see some of the most well-known names in the international comic scene and notable Indian labels who have entertained us with spectacular stories since ages as we get closer to the 9th edition of the decade-long fan-favourite weekend of the year!



Authors and publishing companies like Jonathan Kunz (Co-Creator of War and Peas), Yanick Paquette, Raymund Bermudez Brown paper bag, Derek Domnic D'Souza, Md Faisal (Creator of Garbage Bin), Happy Fluff Comics, Awkwerrrd, Bakarmax, Indusverse Comics, Meta Desi and River Comics, as well as Holy Cow Entertainment, Amar Chitra Katha & Raj Comics will attend the Ma The most anticipated event, taking place on November 19 and 20, will include an 80,000 square foot gaming arena, where spectators can participate in daily tournaments, Lan Esports Finals, meet-and-greets with India's top gaming content makers, and many other exciting events. Comic Con India will also have seminars, workshops, and performances on the main stage every half hour.



The Way of Water by 20th Century Studios, Antman and the Wasp: Quantumania by Marvel Studios, Black Adam and The Flash zones by Warner Bros. Pictures, and more will be available for participants in Bengaluru to enjoy. Pop culture nerds may also shop at the two-day event from various businesses, including The Souled Store, Nerd Arena, Red Wolf, Maya Toys, Macmerise, The Comic Book Store, and Fat Cat Collectibles.



Speaking on its comeback, Jatin Varma, Founder Comic Con India, said, “I am excited to finally welcome fans back to Comic Con in Bengaluru this time. Even though this will be the 9th edition of the event, we will also be ringing in a decade of being in the city!

It’s been a long wait of over 2 years since the last edition. But we are rearing to come back and have lots of new additions and surprises in store for fans. So, please join us again for the best weekend of the year in Bengaluru on 19-20th November 2022.”



