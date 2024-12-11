Benefits of Sleeping Without a Pillow

Some people can't sleep without a pillow. Others find it more comfortable to sleep without one. Do you know what happens when you sleep without a pillow?

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 11, 2024, 4:43 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 11, 2024, 4:43 PM IST

Sleep is essential for our body. It helps to rejuvenate and energize a tired body. But many people put a pillow under their head to sleep peacefully. Many people cannot sleep without a pillow. But health experts say that it is a good habit to sleep without a pillow. Let us now know what are the benefits we get from sleeping without a pillow.

article_image2

Reduces back pain

Many people have back pain these days. There are many reasons for this back pain. But such people should not use pillows. If you have this problem, you should make it a habit to sleep without a pillow. Because, if you sleep without a pillow, your spine will be straight. This will reduce the pain.

article_image3

Reduces neck pain

There are many reasons for neck pain. But those who suffer from neck pain should not use pillows. Yes, if you sleep without a pillow, the pain will decrease. If you sleep without a pillow, blood flow to your neck and shoulders will be smooth. This will reduce neck pain.

article_image4

Skin, Hair

Sleeping with a pillow can affect hair and skin. Did you know? Many studies say that people who sleep with pillows have hair and skin related problems. Because, pillows contain a lot of dust, dirt and sweat. This can cause pimples on the face. Similarly, hair will fall out. So, if you make it a habit to sleep without a pillow, you can get rid of this problem.

article_image5

Reduces headaches

Some people get headaches when they wake up in the morning. Health experts say that the reason for this is the pillow. Because, sleeping on a high pillow reduces blood flow and oxygen supply to the head. This is why headaches occur in the morning after waking up. Therefore, people with such problems should make it a habit to sleep without a pillow.

Improves body posture

If you sleep with a pillow under your head, your neck will be bent for a long time. This will cause your neck to bend more over time. So, make it a habit to sleep without a pillow. This will keep your neck straight.

article_image6

Good sleep

Many people say that sleep will come only if there is a pillow. But, unnecessary problems will come from the pillow. This will prevent you from sleeping properly. So, you should make it a habit to sleep without a pillow. Did you know? Sleeping without a pillow increases blood flow and oxygen to the brain. This will reduce your stress. Similarly, you will sleep well.

