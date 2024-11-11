Basmati Rice: 5 tips to cook them perfectly

Many people cook basmati rice at home, but often struggle to achieve perfect results. Following a few simple tips can ensure perfectly cooked, fluffy basmati rice every time

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Nov 11, 2024, 10:43 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 11, 2024, 10:43 AM IST

Basmati Rice

Basmati rice is a staple for special occasions and often used in biryani dishes. However, even with careful preparation, issues like undercooked or mushy rice can arise. This is often due to incorrect cooking methods, which can also affect the taste. Many struggle with cooking basmati rice, but following a few tips can help achieve restaurant-quality results

article_image2

Basmati Rice

Soaking basmati rice for at least 30 minutes before cooking prevents breakage and ensures even cooking. Rinse the rice thoroughly two to three times before soaking

article_image3

Basmati Rice

Determining the correct water ratio is crucial for perfect basmati rice. For one cup of rice, use 1.5 to 2 cups of water. Pre-soaking allows the rice to absorb some water, leading to faster cooking. Avoid adding excess water; if needed, add hot water during cooking

article_image4

Basmati Rice

Always boil the water separately before adding the rice. Bring the water to a rolling boil, then reduce the heat and add the soaked rice. Cover and cook. This method prevents mushy rice

article_image5

Basmati Rice

After cooking, let the rice rest for 5-10 minutes with the lid on, even after turning off the heat. This crucial step separates the grains and prevents sticking, resulting in fluffy, restaurant-style basmati rice

