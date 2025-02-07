Avoid Shopping Mall Parking Fees: Know Your Rights

Are you paying parking fees when you visit a shopping mall? You don't have to anymore. According to the rules, shopping malls are responsible for providing free parking. Let's find out more details about parking rules.

Generally, in crowded areas like shopping malls, multiplexes, bus stands, and railway stations, a separate fee is charged for vehicle parking. This fee also varies from place to place. In less crowded areas, the parking fee is Rs.10, Rs.20. At busy shopping malls and multiplexes, the vehicle parking fee is more than 50 rupees.

Have you ever wondered why you have to pay a separate fee for parking your vehicle after going to a shopping mall and buying their products? The Supreme Court's ruling on this matter states that parking fees can be collected according to the conditions of the respective states. As a result, some states are mandatorily collecting vehicle parking fees. Some other states are providing vehicle parking facilities with low fees.

GHMC implements special regulations on vehicle parking in shopping malls in Hyderabad, Telangana. According to GHMC rules, no fee should be charged for parking a vehicle in shopping malls for up to 30 minutes. Whether a person buys goods in that shopping mall or not, they can park their vehicle for free for half an hour.

If the vehicle is parked even after 30 minutes, then money can be collected. There is also a special exemption in this. That is, if the value of the goods you bought in the shopping mall is more than the parking fee, there is no need to pay the parking fee. If it is less, you have to pay.

Unaware of this, many people in Hyderabad pay parking fees every time they go to shopping malls. From now on, if any shopping mall asks for a parking fee, remind them of this rule. Save parking money.

