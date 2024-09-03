Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apply Perfume like a Pro: 5 Simple tips to make your perfume last longer throughout the day

    A pleasant perfume enhances your charisma and gives you confidence on several levels. Your smell may make or ruin a relationship. If you want your perfume to last all day, be sure to use these five simple tricks.

    article_image1
    Author
    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Sep 3, 2024, 1:24 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 3, 2024, 1:24 PM IST

    Tired of your perfume fading quickly? You’re not alone. To ensure your fragrance lasts all day, it’s crucial to use the right techniques. A well-chosen scent can enhance your confidence and leave a lasting impression socially and professionally. For longer-lasting results, consider the type of perfume, Eau de Parfums typically lasts longer than Eau de Toilettes due to higher fragrance oil concentration. Follow these 5 tips for optimal, long-lasting fragrance.

    article_image2

    Prepare your skin

    To extend the longevity of your perfume, prepare your skin before applying it. Although many people skip this step, prepping your skin with moisture and oils before applying perfume helps prolong the scent's longevity by slowing down the perfume's rapid evaporation.

     

    article_image3

    Apply on pulse points

    Because the pulse points are the places where blood vessels are closest to the skin's surface, applying perfume there prolongs its scent. These containers release heat, which amplifies the perfume's aroma and prolongs its wear throughout the day.

    article_image4

    Spray perfume with the right technique

    The distance you hold your perfume bottle affects its effectiveness. Spray from 6–8 inches away for even coverage, which helps distribute the fragrance evenly and ensures a balanced scent that lasts longer throughout the day.
     

    article_image5

    Do not rub

    It's a common misconception that you should massage your wrists together after using perfume. Rubbing can shatter the fragile scent particles, shortening their shelf life. To properly enjoy the aroma, let the perfume molecules to dry completely on your skin.

