Apply Perfume like a Pro: 5 Simple tips to make your perfume last longer throughout the day

Tired of your perfume fading quickly? You’re not alone. To ensure your fragrance lasts all day, it’s crucial to use the right techniques. A well-chosen scent can enhance your confidence and leave a lasting impression socially and professionally. For longer-lasting results, consider the type of perfume, Eau de Parfums typically lasts longer than Eau de Toilettes due to higher fragrance oil concentration. Follow these 5 tips for optimal, long-lasting fragrance.

Prepare your skin

To extend the longevity of your perfume, prepare your skin before applying it. Although many people skip this step, prepping your skin with moisture and oils before applying perfume helps prolong the scent's longevity by slowing down the perfume's rapid evaporation.

Apply on pulse points

Because the pulse points are the places where blood vessels are closest to the skin's surface, applying perfume there prolongs its scent. These containers release heat, which amplifies the perfume's aroma and prolongs its wear throughout the day.

Spray perfume with the right technique

The distance you hold your perfume bottle affects its effectiveness. Spray from 6–8 inches away for even coverage, which helps distribute the fragrance evenly and ensures a balanced scent that lasts longer throughout the day.



Do not rub

It's a common misconception that you should massage your wrists together after using perfume. Rubbing can shatter the fragile scent particles, shortening their shelf life. To properly enjoy the aroma, let the perfume molecules to dry completely on your skin.

