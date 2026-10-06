The thick forest around Ananthagiri Hills gives this place a very unique climate. The temperatures stay much lower here compared to the city, making the weather extremely pleasant. The hills and trees look incredibly green and fresh, especially during the monsoon and winter seasons.

The green grass covers the hills like a carpet during the rainy season. Cool breezes blow through the trees, and clouds cover the area to give Ananthagiri a magical look. Nature lovers visit this place frequently for this exact reason. The cool and pleasant weather truly reminds you of Ooty.

The monsoon season is the best time to enjoy the beauty of Ananthagiri Hills. Small streams and water bodies come alive across the hills when it rains. You can even spot small waterfalls that attract many tourists. The rain-washed trees, green hills, and cloudy skies offer a great experience for nature lovers.

Great spot for trekking lovers

Ananthagiri Hills attracts adventure lovers just as much as nature enthusiasts. The area has great spots for trekking through the forests and hill paths. Walking through the trees and exploring the hills gives you a completely different vibe from city life. However, you should always stick to the routes suggested by locals. You must take proper precautions and avoid wandering alone into unknown areas, especially during the rains.