Hormonal imbalance? Here are simple tips to overcome this health problem

Hormonal imbalance can lead to bloating, fatigue, irritability, hair loss, palpitations, and sudden mood swings.

Hormonal imbalance, well, it's expected these days, in both males and females. At some point in our life, we all face this issue. Especially during puberty, hormones are haywire, also, in females during menstruation, pregnancy, childbirth, and breastfeeding.

It's quite easy to suspect hormonal imbalance; one can experience bloating, fatigue, irritability, hair loss, palpitations, sudden mood swings, changes in blood sugar levels and trouble concentrating.

A certain change in lifestyle habits can easily help us restore hormonal balance, including having food on time, sleeping cycle, exercises, and managing stress.

Following are the tips for hormonal imbalance

1) Fix your mealtime: Have your meals (breakfast, lunch, and dinner) at a fixed time; this will surely make a big difference.

2) Complete sleep: The best to balance one's hormones is to have a good sound sleep. Sleep helps balance hormones, boosts metabolism, optimum liver detox, and helps improve skin texture. 10 pm is the best time to sleep. Ideal sleeping hours are 7-8 hours.

3) Regular exercise: Regular movement help in blood circulation, which helps maintain optimum nutrition.

4) Stress management: We understand that balancing stress in today's working life is too much. But this habit helps improve your hormonal imbalance.

5) Circadian rhythm fasting: Yes, early to bed and early rise. Early rising and having breakfast after sunrise, dinner before sunset, and going early to bed

6) Meditation: This will help you calm yourself and aid in balancing hormones.

7) Feel free while eating: Eat being mindful without any guilt. Have what you like, of course healthy.

8) Optimum nutrition: Deficiency of vitamins can lead to weakness, anemia, hair fall, mood swings, etc.

Also Read: For glowing skin to lustrous hair: 5 unknown benefits of Ghee

Also Read: World day for safety and health at work 2022: Date, history, theme, importance, and significance

Also Read: World Day for Safety and Health at Work 2022: Message, quotes, images to share on the day