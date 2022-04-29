Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hormonal imbalance? Here are simple tips to overcome this health problem

    Hormonal imbalance can lead to bloating, fatigue, irritability, hair loss, palpitations, and sudden mood swings.

    New Delhi, First Published Apr 29, 2022, 5:23 PM IST

    Hormonal imbalance, well, it's expected these days, in both males and females. At some point in our life, we all face this issue. Especially during puberty, hormones are haywire, also, in females during menstruation, pregnancy, childbirth, and breastfeeding.

    It's quite easy to suspect hormonal imbalance; one can experience bloating, fatigue, irritability, hair loss, palpitations, sudden mood swings, changes in blood sugar levels and trouble concentrating.

    A certain change in lifestyle habits can easily help us restore hormonal balance, including having food on time, sleeping cycle, exercises, and managing stress.

    Following are the tips for hormonal imbalance

    1) Fix your mealtime: Have your meals (breakfast, lunch, and dinner) at a fixed time; this will surely make a big difference.

    2) Complete sleep: The best to balance one's hormones is to have a good sound sleep. Sleep helps balance hormones, boosts metabolism, optimum liver detox, and helps improve skin texture. 10 pm is the best time to sleep. Ideal sleeping hours are 7-8 hours.

    3) Regular exercise: Regular movement help in blood circulation, which helps maintain optimum nutrition.

    4) Stress management: We understand that balancing stress in today's working life is too much. But this habit helps improve your hormonal imbalance. 

    5) Circadian rhythm fasting: Yes, early to bed and early rise. Early rising and having breakfast after sunrise, dinner before sunset, and going early to bed 

    6) Meditation: This will help you calm yourself and aid in balancing hormones.

    7) Feel free while eating: Eat being mindful without any guilt. Have what you like, of course healthy. 

    8) Optimum nutrition: Deficiency of vitamins can lead to weakness, anemia, hair fall, mood swings, etc.

    Last Updated Apr 29, 2022, 5:23 PM IST
