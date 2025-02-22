AC Usage in Summer: Expert tips to prepare your Air Conditioner after winter

AC Maintenance Tips: In most homes, AC usage is minimal during the rainy and winter seasons. However, with the increasing heat, using AC becomes essential. Before using your AC in the summer, there are several precautions you should take. Let's explore what those are...

 

 

article_image1
Published: Feb 22, 2025, 7:00 AM IST

AC not used in rain or winter! Can it be used suddenly in summer?

Summer has arrived. The heat will be intense this season. Therefore, we use AC to withstand the heat. This is very common. But... before using an AC that has been kept unused during the rainy and winter seasons in the summer, many precautions must be taken. Otherwise, many problems are likely to occur. Moreover, even keeping the AC unused for a long time can cause it to malfunction.

article_image2

AC Gas Leak

If you want to use AC in the summer, you should take some precautions beforehand. Regular servicing is required to keep the AC in good condition for a long time. Gas levels should be checked and refilled regularly for good cooling from the AC.

article_image3

Another problem in AC

If the gas leaks frequently in the AC, it can lead to a big problem. That is, the situation may even come to replacing the AC. If the gas is leaking in the AC, it is a big problem. If the same problem continues, the AC will have to be replaced. If cool air does not come even after charging the gas in the AC, it may be a sign of another problem.

 

article_image4

Old AC

If your AC is very old, that is, if it has crossed 10 to 15 years, the gas leak problem is common. Maintaining an old AC is expensive. Therefore, buying a new AC is the only way at such a time.


 

article_image5

Gas Leak Problem

If the gas leaks in the AC more than once a year, it may be a sign that a big problem is about to come in your AC. If the AC is good, it will work well for years without gas leaks. If you encounter such problems in AC, buy a new AC. As a result, good cool air will come, electricity will be saved, and maintenance costs will also be reduced.

These are all things that must be checked. Moreover, it is very important to clean the AC before using it in the sun. 

