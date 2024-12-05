9 mini Switzerlands in India: Top winter destinations you must visit

Discover 9 breathtaking destinations in India that resemble the beauty of Switzerland. Lush green meadows, snow-capped peaks, and a serene atmosphere will leave you spellbound.

Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Dec 5, 2024, 12:40 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 5, 2024, 12:40 PM IST

Switzerland is synonymous with snow-capped mountains. But India also has some 'Mini Switzerland'. These destinations look like Switzerland due to green meadows and beautiful terrain. These destinations are perfect for those who want a Swiss experience without leaving the country. Let's learn about the 9 'Mini Switzerland' of India.

Khajjiar, Himachal Pradesh: This destination with green meadows and dense forests is called India's Mini Switzerland. Auli, Uttarakhand: Auli in the Garhwal Himalayas of Uttarakhand is one of the best winter destinations in India. Called heaven, this place offers stunning views and winter sports experiences. Yumthang Valley, Sikkim: Resembling the alpine beauty of Switzerland, this destination is a paradise for nature lovers.

Kausani: Kausani must be visited for panoramic views of Nandadevi and other Himalayan peaks. The snow-capped peaks make you feel like you've been transported to Switzerland. Parot Valley, Himachal Pradesh: Parot Valley in Himachal Pradesh has a Swiss-like landscape of green mountains and tall pine trees. This destination is suitable for fishing enthusiasts and adventure lovers. Chopta, Uttarakhand: Known as 'Mini Switzerland', Chopta is a stunning destination surrounded by green alpine meadows and snow-capped peaks.

Kashmir: Known as 'Heaven on Earth', Kashmir is as beautiful as Switzerland with the serene Dal Lake, green valleys, and snow-capped peaks. Munsiyari, Uttarakhand: Located in the Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand, this destination offers stunning views of the Panchachuli peaks and glaciers.

Coorg: With a pleasant climate year-round, this destination is as attractive as Switzerland. Enjoy the aroma of spices, cardamom, coffee, pepper, honey, and sandalwood.

