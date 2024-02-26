Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    9 iron-rich fruits to raise hemoglobin levels naturally

    First Published Feb 26, 2024, 7:45 PM IST

    Elevate your hemoglobin levels naturally with these 9 iron-rich fruits. Discover delicious and nutritious options to boost your iron intake and support overall health.

    article_image1

    Image: Getty

    Maintaining optimal hemoglobin levels is essential for overall health and vitality. Hemoglobin, a protein found in red blood cells, is responsible for transporting oxygen throughout the body. Low hemoglobin levels can lead to fatigue, weakness, and anemia.

    While iron supplements are commonly used to address low hemoglobin, incorporating iron-rich fruits into your diet is a natural and delicious way to boost your levels. In this article, we'll explore 10 fruits that are excellent sources of iron and can help increase hemoglobin levels naturally.

    article_image2

    Image: Getty Images

    Apples:

    Apples are not only delicious but also rich in iron, making them a great choice for boosting hemoglobin levels. Additionally, they contain vitamin C, which enhances iron absorption in the body, ensuring maximum benefit.

    article_image3

    2. Apricots:

    Dried apricots are particularly high in iron and make a convenient snack for increasing hemoglobin levels. They also contain fiber, potassium, and vitamin A, supporting digestive health and immune function.

    article_image4

    3. Pomegranates:

    Pomegranates are packed with iron, vitamin C, and antioxidants, making them a powerhouse fruit for increasing hemoglobin levels. Consuming pomegranate juice or adding fresh pomegranate seeds to salads or smoothies can help boost your iron intake.

    article_image5

    4. Bananas:

    Bananas are a convenient and budget-friendly source of iron. They also provide potassium and vitamin B6, which are essential for overall health and well-being.

    article_image6

    5. Kiwi:

    Kiwi is another iron-rich fruit that can contribute to higher hemoglobin levels. It also contains vitamin C, which aids in iron absorption and helps maintain a healthy immune system.

    article_image7

    6. Figs:

    Figs are rich in iron, calcium, and fiber, making them an excellent choice for boosting hemoglobin levels naturally. Enjoy fresh figs as a snack or add dried figs to oatmeal, yogurt, or salads for an iron-rich boost.

    article_image8

    7. Berries (Strawberries, Blueberries, Raspberries):

    Berries are not only delicious but also rich in iron and vitamin C. Adding a variety of berries to your diet can provide a significant boost to your iron intake and help maintain healthy hemoglobin levels.

    article_image9

    8. Guava:

    Guava is a tropical fruit that is loaded with iron, vitamin C, and antioxidants. Eating guava regularly can help improve hemoglobin levels and promote overall health.

    article_image10

    9. Watermelon:

    Watermelon is a hydrating and refreshing fruit that also contains iron and vitamin C. Enjoying watermelon as a snack or adding it to salads can contribute to higher hemoglobin levels and improved overall health.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Heart Healthy 101: 10 Simple steps to reduce heart valve disease risks RBA

    Heart-Healthy 101: 10 Simple steps to reduce heart valve disease risks

    What is Hojicha tea? All you need to know about benefits, right time to drink this tea RKK EAI

    What is Hojicha tea? All you need to know about benefits, right time to drink this tea

    Norovirus: Symptoms to how does it spread, all you need to know about this virus RKK EAI

    Norovirus: Symptoms to how does it spread, all you need to know about this virus

    Daily Horoscope for February 26, 2024: Be cautious Libra, good day for Taurus & more AJR

    Daily Horoscope for February 26, 2024: Be cautious Libra, good day for Taurus & more

    Numerology Prediction for February 26, 2024: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for February 26, 2024: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Stories

    SPOTTED Saif Ali Khan to Sanya Malhotra; celebs elevate style game ATG

    SPOTTED: Saif Ali Khan to Sanya Malhotra; celebs elevate style game

    Lok Sabha Election 2024 Dont oppose PM Modi AIMJ President's appeal to Muslim community (WATCH) gcw

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'Don't oppose PM Modi...' AIMJ President's appeal to Muslim community (WATCH)

    Rajya Sabha Elections 2024: Karnataka Congress MLAs in 5-star hotel in Bengaluru

    Rajya Sabha Elections 2024: Karnataka Congress MLAs in 5-star hotel in Bengaluru

    Arabic is our language Kuwait-based company claims facing threats from Pakistanis over controversial dress snt

    'Arabic is our language': Kuwait-based company claims facing threats from Pakistanis over controversial dress

    Farmers Protest Explained Why farmers want India out of World Trade Organization

    Explained: Why protesting farmers want India out of World Trade Organization

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon