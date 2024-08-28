Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    9 amazing health benefits of curry leaves

    Curry leaves are an integral part of Indian cuisine, used in various dishes to enhance flavor and offer numerous medicinal properties. Here are 10 health benefits of curry leaves.

    Curry leaves are a medicinal plant rich in medicinal properties. It is used in everything from food to medicine. Chewing curry leaves on an empty stomach in the morning can cure many types of diseases. It contains vitamins B, C, protein and many types of antioxidants. Let's know the health benefits of curry leaves.

    Improves Digestion

    The fiber content in curry leaves helps in improving digestion. It is helpful in reducing problems like indigestion, diarrhea and constipation.

    Detoxification and Weight Loss

    Curry leaves have detoxifying properties, which helps in flushing out toxins from the body and keeps the liver healthy. It also helps in weight loss. Reduces body fat and boosts metabolism.

    Controls Diabetes

    The anti-diabetic properties present in curry leaves control the blood sugar level. It improves insulin stimulation in the body. Diabetes can be kept under control by chewing curry leaves on an empty stomach in the morning.

    Cholesterol Control

    Curry leaves help in reducing cholesterol levels, which reduces the risk of heart disease. It has antioxidant properties, which improves heart health.

    Relief from Anemia

    Curry leaves are high in iron and folic acid, which helps in increasing the hemoglobin level in the blood and cures anemia.

    Beneficial for Hair and Skin

    Beneficial for hair and skin Curry leaves are also used for hair health. It strengthens the hair roots, prevents hair fall and adds shine to the hair. The beta-carotene and protein present in it help in thickening the hair. Apart from this, it contains antioxidants and vitamins, which helps in making the skin glowing. It reduces the effect of free radicals on the skin and removes pimples.

    Boosts Immunity and Relieves Cold

    Boosts immunity and provides relief from cold and cough Curry leaves have anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties, which strengthens the body's immunity. It protects against infection. Its consumption helps in relieving problems like cold, cough and sore throat.

