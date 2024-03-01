Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    7 stress-reducing food items to feel better

    First Published Mar 1, 2024, 3:50 PM IST

    Discover 7 nourishing food items that can help alleviate stress and promote well-being. From dark chocolate to fatty fish, learn how incorporating these foods into your diet can provide comfort and support during times of stress.

    In times of stress, turning to comforting and nourishing foods can provide solace and support for both the body and mind. Certain foods are known to contain nutrients that help regulate mood, reduce anxiety, and promote relaxation. In this article, we'll explore 7 food items that can help you feel better when you're stressed out, offering both physical and emotional nourishment.

    1. Dark Chocolate:

    Indulging in a square or two of dark chocolate can have mood-boosting effects thanks to its high cocoa content, which contains antioxidants that promote relaxation and reduce stress hormones like cortisol.

    2. Fatty Fish:

    Fatty fish such as salmon, mackerel, and sardines are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which have been shown to reduce anxiety and promote brain health. Incorporating these fish into your diet can help improve your mood and overall well-being.

    3. Berries:

    Berries like blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries are packed with antioxidants and vitamin C, which help combat stress and inflammation in the body. Enjoying a handful of berries as a snack or adding them to yogurt or oatmeal can provide a delicious and stress-relieving boost.

    4. Avocados:

    Avocados are a nutrient-dense fruit rich in healthy fats, fiber, and potassium. They also contain stress-relieving B vitamins and monounsaturated fats that promote brain health and help regulate mood.

    5. Nuts and Seeds:

    Nuts and seeds such as almonds, walnuts, and pumpkin seeds are excellent sources of magnesium, which plays a key role in regulating stress levels and promoting relaxation. Snacking on a handful of nuts or seeds can help calm your nerves during stressful times.

    6. Greek Yogurt:

    Greek yogurt is high in protein and probiotics, which promote gut health and have been linked to reduced anxiety and stress. Enjoying Greek yogurt with fruit or nuts can provide a satisfying and stress-relieving snack option.

    7. Chamomile Tea:

    Chamomile tea is known for its calming properties and is often used as a natural remedy for anxiety and stress. Sipping on a warm cup of chamomile tea before bed can help relax the mind and promote restful sleep.

    When you're feeling stressed out, reaching for nourishing foods can provide comfort and support for your body and mind. Incorporating these 7 food items into your diet can help reduce stress, improve mood, and promote overall well-being, allowing you to navigate life's challenges with greater resilience and ease.

