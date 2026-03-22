7 7 Image Credit : Social Media

Final Tips

Since the pan is already very hot, you can turn off the gas a little earlier than usual; the food will keep cooking in the residual heat. Most importantly, don't get lost on your phone while cooking! Stay in the kitchen and turn off the gas as soon as the food is done. Also, try to see if you can avoid reheating food again and again. If the whole family eats together, you won't have the hassle of reheating.