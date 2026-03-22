Gas Saving Tips: Make Your Cylinder Last 15-20 Days Longer With These 7 Simple Tricks
With gas shortages rising, making every cylinder last longer is crucial. Simple tricks like cleaning burners, covering pots, and soaking dal and rice beforehand can help you save gas and cook more efficiently at home.
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Image Credit : Getty
Gas Scarcity Fears
Everyone's feeling the pinch of rising gas prices. While India has enough stock for now, some people are hoarding cylinders to sell on the black market. The government is also asking everyone to use gas wisely. While many are switching to induction stoves, these seven tips from Kaavya Shastry, shared on her Instagram `kaavya.shastry`, can make your cylinder last an extra 15-20 days for sure.
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Image Credit : Instagram
Clean Your Burner
First, check if your burner, cylinder pipe, and regulator are all working properly. If not, you could have a gas leak. A blue flame means everything is okay. But if you see a red or any other coloured flame, it means there's a problem that needs fixing.
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Image Credit : kaavya.shastry Instagram
Lower the Flame After Boiling
Always cook on a high flame until the food comes to a boil. The moment it starts boiling, reduce the flame to low. This simple step saves a lot of gas.
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Image Credit : kaavya.shastry Instagram
Cover with a Lid
Cover your pot with a lid or a plate while cooking. This traps the heat inside, making your dal, grains, and vegetables cook much faster.
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Image Credit : kaavya.shastry Instagram
Use a Wide-Bottomed Pan
Always try to use a pan with a wide base. This allows the flame to spread out evenly, which helps cook your food much faster and saves gas.
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Image Credit : kaavya.shastry Instagram
Rice and Dal Tips
Things like rice and dal cook much quicker if you soak them in water for some time before you start cooking. It's a simple pre-cooking hack!
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Image Credit : Social Media
Final Tips
Since the pan is already very hot, you can turn off the gas a little earlier than usual; the food will keep cooking in the residual heat. Most importantly, don't get lost on your phone while cooking! Stay in the kitchen and turn off the gas as soon as the food is done. Also, try to see if you can avoid reheating food again and again. If the whole family eats together, you won't have the hassle of reheating.
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