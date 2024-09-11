7 side effects of late-night mobile usage

Excessive use of mobile phones can have serious health consequences. If you do not pay attention to this in advance, you may have to face very serious consequences in the future.

Mobile addiction news

In this digital age, mobile is an integral part of everyone's life. Although electronic devices have made many tasks easier, they also have the potential to be harmful. From the elderly to children, the use of mobile phones for entertainment has increased. Many people are addicted to mobile phones.

Using mobile before sleep

Radiation alert for Mobile addicts

The radiation emitted from mobile phones can cause serious damage to the health of the users. This radiation can lead to various diseases. Excessive use of mobile phones can also lead to seizures.

Kids mobile use

Pediatrician Dr. Alok Kulshrestha, explaining this, said, "6 out of 1000 people in India have this disease. Children, in particular, are at high risk. Excessive mobile phone use increases the risk of seizures."

Children Mobile addiction

Many people suffer from sleep deprivation due to prolonged staring at mobile phone screens. The number of patients suffering from sleep deprivation has increased. Many patients come in with frequent seizures even after being treated and cured," warns Dr. Alok.

Mobile addiction

This seizure disorder requires continuous medication for at least 3 years. Only then is there a possibility of the disease being cured. The main reason for seizures is stress. This disease mostly affects people between the ages of 12 and 18.

Mobile addiction effects

Generally, the medicine for seizures should be taken for at least 3 years. Apart from this, if the patient has more seizures, the treatment can be continued for 5-6 years. Vaccines and sprays are also available to prevent seizures. Like other diseases, you should consult a doctor for this disease and take medicines. You should take the medicines prescribed by the doctor continuously without any interruption. Only then will the medicine be effective.

