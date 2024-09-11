Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    7 side effects of late-night mobile usage

    Excessive use of mobile phones can have serious health consequences. If you do not pay attention to this in advance, you may have to face very serious consequences in the future.

    article_image1
    Author
    Asianetnews English Stories
    First Published Sep 11, 2024, 1:10 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 11, 2024, 1:10 PM IST

    Mobile addiction news

    In this digital age, mobile is an integral part of everyone's life. Although electronic devices have made many tasks easier, they also have the potential to be harmful. From the elderly to children, the use of mobile phones for entertainment has increased. Many people are addicted to mobile phones.

    article_image2

    Using mobile before sleep

    Excessive use of mobile phones can have serious health consequences. If you do not pay attention to this in advance, you may have to face very serious consequences in the future.

    article_image3

    Radiation alert for Mobile addicts

    The radiation emitted from mobile phones can cause serious damage to the health of the users. This radiation can lead to various diseases. Excessive use of mobile phones can also lead to seizures.

    article_image4

    Kids mobile use

    Pediatrician Dr. Alok Kulshrestha, explaining this, said, "6 out of 1000 people in India have this disease. Children, in particular, are at high risk. Excessive mobile phone use increases the risk of seizures."

    article_image5

    Children Mobile addiction

    Many people suffer from sleep deprivation due to prolonged staring at mobile phone screens. The number of patients suffering from sleep deprivation has increased. Many patients come in with frequent seizures even after being treated and cured," warns Dr. Alok.

    article_image6

    Mobile addiction

    This seizure disorder requires continuous medication for at least 3 years. Only then is there a possibility of the disease being cured. The main reason for seizures is stress. This disease mostly affects people between the ages of 12 and 18.

    article_image7

    Mobile addiction effects

    Generally, the medicine for seizures should be taken for at least 3 years. Apart from this, if the patient has more seizures, the treatment can be continued for 5-6 years. Vaccines and sprays are also available to prevent seizures. Like other diseases, you should consult a doctor for this disease and take medicines. You should take the medicines prescribed by the doctor continuously without any interruption. Only then will the medicine be effective.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Alternative day to immerse Bappa idol besides Anant Chaturdashi NTI

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Alternative day to immerse Bappa idol besides Anant Chaturdashi

    Check your daily horoscope: September 11, 2024 Favourable day for Sagittarius, Leo; be careful Pisces and more gcw

    Check your daily horoscope: September 11, 2024 - Favourable day for Sagittarius, Leo; be careful Pisces

    Numerology Prediction for September 11, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for September 11, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

    Struggling with frequent Headaches? Try these natural remedies for relief NTI EAI

    Struggling with frequent Headaches? Try these natural remedies for relief

    When is Radhashtami 2024? Know date, significance, vrat and more anr

    When is Radhashtami 2024? Know date, significance, vrat and more

    Recent Stories

    football UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Harry Kane scores twice in 100th appearance as England beat Finland 2-0 scr

    UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Harry Kane scores twice in 100th appearance as England beat Finland 2-0

    Budget-Friendly lehenga markets in India: Where to shop NTI

    Budget-Friendly lehenga markets in India: Where to shop

    Malaika Arora's father dies by suicide: Why didn't he live with her? RKK

    Malaika Arora's father dies by suicide: Why didn't he live with her family?

    911 Terror attacks: 10 SHOCKING facts about World trade Centre attack ATG

    9/11 Terror attacks: 10 SHOCKING facts about World trade Centre attack

    Sitting 10-12 hours a day? Discover THESE critical health risks NTI

    Sitting 10-12 hours a day? Discover THESE critical health risks

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon