7 most dangerous creatures on Earth: Are humans included too?

When asked about the most dangerous creatures on Earth, we often think of wild lions, venomous snakes, or sharks. These creatures are often portrayed as terrifying in movies, leading us to believe they pose the greatest threat to humans. However, some creatures pose a far greater risk to human life. While you might imagine these to be large and imposing, they are surprisingly small in size, yet capable of easily taking a human life. Let's delve into what these creatures are.

Mosquitoes Don't be surprised to see mosquitoes topping this list. Experts believe that mosquitoes are responsible for more human deaths than any other creature on Earth. Mosquitoes transmit diseases like dengue fever, malaria, Zika virus, and yellow fever. Surveys reveal that mosquito-borne illnesses claim the lives of 7 lakh people annually. Despite their small size, mosquitoes spread life-threatening diseases.

Humans You might wonder how humans can harm humans. But it's true. Humans kill each other brutally in many instances, such as theft, war, fighting, and murder. You see these in the news every day. Did you know that experts estimate that 4 lakh people die every year due to such incidents?

Snakes Snakes are very dangerous. They can also easily take a human life. Did you know that snake bites kill one lakh people every year? That's why people are very afraid of snakes. The venom of snake species like Inland Taipan, King Cobra, and Black Mamba is so potent that it can kill a person within hours. Pythons can grow up to 10 meters long and can easily swallow a human. Such incidents happen occasionally. That's why they are considered dangerous to humans. These pythons attack stealthily, and their color makes them difficult to spot.

Dogs Dogs are at the forefront of showing trust. That's why dogs are called the most faithful companions to humans. But sometimes, they can also be dangerous. Dog saliva causes rabies. This disease can be fatal if left untreated. This disease is caused by dog bites. However, it is said that 59 thousand people die every year due to dog bites.

Snails Would you believe that such small snails can kill humans? Well, they do. It is said that about 12 thousand people die every year due to these snails found in freshwater. A parasite called Schistosomiasis is found in snails. It reaches the skin through their saliva.

Scorpions Scorpions should not be taken lightly either. They are also very dangerous creatures. Did you know that surveys say that about three thousand people die every year due to scorpions? Experts say that 25 species of scorpions are deadly. Experts say that scorpions found in North America and the Middle East are very dangerous.

