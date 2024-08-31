Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    7 most dangerous creatures on Earth: Are humans included too?

    When we think of dangerous animals, names like tigers, snakes, and crocodiles immediately come to mind. However, there are even more dangerous creatures on this planet. Let's take a look at what they are.

    article_image1
    First Published Aug 31, 2024, 3:54 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 31, 2024, 4:23 PM IST

    When asked about the most dangerous creatures on Earth, we often think of wild lions, venomous snakes, or sharks. These creatures are often portrayed as terrifying in movies, leading us to believe they pose the greatest threat to humans. However, some creatures pose a far greater risk to human life. While you might imagine these to be large and imposing, they are surprisingly small in size, yet capable of easily taking a human life. Let's delve into what these creatures are.

    article_image2

    Mosquitoes Don't be surprised to see mosquitoes topping this list. Experts believe that mosquitoes are responsible for more human deaths than any other creature on Earth. Mosquitoes transmit diseases like dengue fever, malaria, Zika virus, and yellow fever. Surveys reveal that mosquito-borne illnesses claim the lives of 7 lakh people annually. Despite their small size, mosquitoes spread life-threatening diseases.

    article_image3

    Humans You might wonder how humans can harm humans. But it's true. Humans kill each other brutally in many instances, such as theft, war, fighting, and murder. You see these in the news every day. Did you know that experts estimate that 4 lakh people die every year due to such incidents?

    article_image4

    Cobra snake kota

    Snakes Snakes are very dangerous. They can also easily take a human life. Did you know that snake bites kill one lakh people every year? That's why people are very afraid of snakes. The venom of snake species like Inland Taipan, King Cobra, and Black Mamba is so potent that it can kill a person within hours. Pythons can grow up to 10 meters long and can easily swallow a human. Such incidents happen occasionally. That's why they are considered dangerous to humans. These pythons attack stealthily, and their color makes them difficult to spot.

    article_image5

    Dogs Dogs are at the forefront of showing trust. That's why dogs are called the most faithful companions to humans. But sometimes, they can also be dangerous. Dog saliva causes rabies. This disease can be fatal if left untreated. This disease is caused by dog bites. However, it is said that 59 thousand people die every year due to dog bites.

    article_image6

    Snails Would you believe that such small snails can kill humans? Well, they do. It is said that about 12 thousand people die every year due to these snails found in freshwater. A parasite called Schistosomiasis is found in snails. It reaches the skin through their saliva.

    article_image7

    Scorpions Scorpions should not be taken lightly either. They are also very dangerous creatures. Did you know that surveys say that about three thousand people die every year due to scorpions? Experts say that 25 species of scorpions are deadly. Experts say that scorpions found in North America and the Middle East are very dangerous.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Why we immerse ashes in holy rivers: Exploring the sacred tradition RTM

    Why we immerse ashes in holy rivers: Exploring the sacred tradition

    Fly in comfort: Top 5 credit cards in India for lounge access gcw

    Fly in comfort: Top 5 credit cards in India for lounge access

    Orthopaedic considerations for pregnant women: Know how to manage musculoskeletal changes RBA

    Orthopaedic considerations for pregnant women: Know how to manage musculoskeletal changes

    Yogurt to Ghee to Legumes: 10 top nutrient-riched foods for enhancing gut health RBA

    Yogurt to Ghee to Legumes: 10 top nutrient-riched foods for enhancing gut health

    When is Ganesh Chaturthi 2024? Kow dates, timings, significance, history and more RBA

    When is Ganesh Chaturthi 2024? Kow dates, timings, significance, history and more

    Recent Stories

    Photos Malayalam actress Priya Prakash Varrier looks gorgeous in green lehenga; fans can't miss it RBA

    Photos: Malayalam actress Priya Prakash Varrier looks gorgeous in green lehenga; fans can't miss it

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: 5 Delicious modak recipes to delight Lord Ganesha RTM

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: 5 Delicious modak recipes to delight Lord Ganesha

    "I've not fled anywhere...": Actor Mohanlal breaks silence on AMMA resignation and Hema Committee report dmn

    "I've not fled anywhere...": Actor Mohanlal breaks silence on AMMA resignation and Hema Committee report

    Russia Mi8T helicopter goes missing: Football union director, wife among 22 onboard, search ops underway snt

    Russia's Mi-8T helicopter goes missing: Football union director, wife among 22 onboard, search ops underway

    Pooja Bedi grills Salman Khan on his signature shirtless style; You won't believe his epic response RTM

    Pooja Bedi grills Salman Khan on his signature shirtless style; You won't believe his epic response

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon