Asianet Newsable

    7 Expert tips for capturing stunning photos with your android phone

    These five simple suggestions will help you take better photos with your Android phone.
     

    article_image1
    First Published Aug 30, 2024, 10:29 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 30, 2024, 10:29 AM IST

    With the advanced cameras in Android phones, you don't need a separate camera to take stunning photos. But if you pick up a few quick tricks and techniques, you can raise the quality of your shots.


     

    article_image2

    Ensure your camera's lens is clean. To gently wipe the lens, use a microfiber cloth. Your shots may become less clear and have fuzzy images due to a dirty lens. Fingerprints or smudges on the lens might degrade the image quality.In the camera settings, most Android cameras offer a grid setting. To assist you in aligning your subject at the intersections of the lines or along the lines, enable the grid. Arrange components of your image at the intersections of the grid lines.

    article_image3

    Sliding up or down will change the exposure level. Tap the screen to concentrate on your topic. Adjust the exposure slider to your desired level of brightness or darkness depending on the lighting in your shot for best results. The greatest photographic lighting is usually natural light. For your subjects, it provides a gentle light source. The optimum natural light is achieved when shooting during golden hour, which is either after dawn or before sunset. Steer clear of the intense noon sun and shade.
     

    article_image4

    Numerous shooting modes are available on Android phones. Try out different modes, such as Pro, HDR, Panorama, Night, and Portrait, to determine which works best. By balancing the exposure between bright and dark parts in a picture, the HDR setting helps to highlight details in both. When shooting images of locations with a strong contrast between light and dark areas, choose this option in the camera settings.
     

    article_image5

    By altering brightness, contrast, and color, editing can improve your images and make them look better. Make use of the built-in photo editing tools or different photo editing applications.
     

