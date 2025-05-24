6 summer safety tips for dogs every pet parent should know
Pets feel the heat more than humans in summer. These tips will help keep your furry friend cool and safe, including sun protection, hydration, cool food, and a cool spot at home.
| Published : May 24 2025, 10:50 AM
1 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
17
Image Credit : Freepik
Pets feel the heat more than humans
Taking care of dogs in the summer is crucial, as they feel the heat more intensely than humans. This heat can sometimes be life-threatening. So, take care of your pets.
27
Image Credit : Freepik
Protect from the sun
Avoid taking dogs out between 11:00 am and 4:00 pm. Take them for walks early in the morning or late in the evening, as their paws can burn in the strong sun.
37
Image Credit : Freepik
Keep dogs hydrated
Always give dogs cool, clean water to drink. You can add some ice cubes to the water. You can also add electrolytes to the water to prevent dehydration.
47
Image Credit : Freepik
Give light and cool food
Avoid giving meat to dogs in summer. You can give them lightly cooked food like rice, mixed vegetables, or boiled chicken. Yogurt and buttermilk are good cool options.
57
Image Credit : Freepik
Keep dogs clean
Clean dogs regularly in summer, trim their hair, but don't shave it completely. Bathe them at least three times a week to prevent sweat and irritation.
67
Image Credit : Freepik
Keep in a cool place at home
Keep dogs in a place where there is no direct sunlight. You can place their bed under a cooler or fan in the room.
77
Image Credit : Freepik
Make homemade ice cream
You can make ice cream for dogs at home by mixing yogurt, banana, and peanut butter, or freeze chicken stock like ice cream and give it to them.
Top Stories