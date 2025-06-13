Image Credit : stockPhoto

Just face wash alone will not completely remove makeup or sunscreen. Take a small amount of cleansing oil and gently massage it onto your dry face. Then wash with lukewarm water. This will attract and remove oil, makeup, and impurities from the skin.

Take micellar water on a cotton pad and gently wipe your face to remove makeup. To remove eye makeup, press and hold for a while and wipe gently. Although it is water-based, it contains tiny micelles that remove oil-based dirt.