Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    5 basic rules to keep in mind while picking your skincare products

    First Published May 12, 2022, 5:04 PM IST

    Having happy, healthy skin necessitates the use of appropriate skincare products as well as a good skincare regimen. Instead of conducting research on our skincare products, we blindly follow popular opinion. Here are five rules to follow when choosing the finest skincare product.

    We all want silky-smooth skin with a healthy radiance. However, it is critical for you as an individual to discover the proper skincare products with the right chemicals for your skin. Having happy, healthy skin necessitates the use of appropriate skincare products as well as a good skincare regimen.

    Instead of conducting research on our skincare products, we blindly follow popular opinion and choose things with cult followings. This, however, is not always the best solution. Here are five rules to follow when choosing the finest skincare product for you:

    Don't go by what others say

    If you're going to buy a product based on the advise of an influencer, consider what sort of skin they had before using the product, not just how good it looks now. Regardless matter how many wonderful ratings or stars the product has online, the simplest way to proceed is to examine the ingredients list.

    Also Read | Yoghurt, papaya, aloe vera and more: 7 simple home remedies to get rid of pimples

     

    Do a patch test

    Before utilising any new product, run a patch test. Test the product, for example, on a tiny piece of skin inside your forearm. If you have an allergic reaction, you will not have a red, flaky, puffy, or irritated face!

    Know your skin type

    Knowing your skin type is the greatest place to start when developing a skincare programme. Determine if your skin is oily, dry, sensitive, or mixed. The aim is to add items that are suited for your skin type into your regimen.

    Also Read | 5 basic yet important practices to maintain your oral health

     

    Know the basics

    These four skincare standards, regardless of skin type, are the core of every great skincare regimen: Cleanse, hydrate, apply sunscreen, and treat.

    See a dermatologist

    If you are serious about having healthy skin, you should see a dermatologist. They not only understand your skin, but they also have extensive product expertise and may provide recommendations to get you started on the correct track.

    Also Read | 7 morning drinks to get rid of stubborn belly fat

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Heres why Adidas campaign that showed women's bare breasts has been banned snt

    Here's why Adidas sports bra campaign that showed women's bare breasts has been banned

    National Technology Day 2022 Know history significance theme of the year and more gcw

    National Technology Day 2022: Know history, significance, theme of the year and more

    Lunar Eclipse 2022: Know when and where to watch the blood moon - adt

    Lunar Eclipse 2022: Know when and where to watch the blood moon

    Exercise to Immunity: 7 ways to prevent heatstroke during summer RBA

    Exercise to Immunity: 7 ways to prevent heatstroke during summer

    Mother s Day 2022 Google Doodle honours all mothers with adorable GIFs gcw

    Mother's Day 2022: Google Doodle honours all mothers with adorable GIFs

    Recent Stories

    Punjab teachers fight for food plates post meeting with CM; video goes viral - gps

    Punjab teachers fight for food plates post meeting with CM; video goes viral

    Explained Why hashtag WhatsApp university is trending after Taj Mahal verdict gcw

    Explained: Why hashtag 'WhatsApp university' is trending after Taj Mahal verdict

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22: Manchester United Cristiano Ronaldo wins Player of the Month award for April-ayh

    EPL 2021-22: Man United's Cristiano Ronaldo wins Player of the Month award for April

    Governor Arif Mohammad Khan fumes over Muslim hardliner terrorising girl in Malappuram

    'Why are Kerala leaders silent?' Governor Khan fumes over Muslim hardliner 'terrorising' girl

    Himanshi Khurana gives major 'Mastani' vibes in her latest video (Watch) RBA

    Himanshi Khurana gives major 'Mastani' vibes in her latest video (Watch)

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings: "MI lost many close matches this season" - Ishan Kishan ahead of CSK clash-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI lost many close matches this season" - Ishan Kishan

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Asani: Golden chariot washes ashore Andhra coast

    Cyclone Asani: Temple-type structure washes ashore Andhra coast

    Video Icon
    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch - gps

    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs - Daniel Sams-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs" - Daniel Sams

    Video Icon
    AAP in power Khalistani activities have surged in Punjab BJP gcw

    On Khalistan flag incident in Himachal, BJP takes sharp dig at Kejriwal's AAP

    Video Icon