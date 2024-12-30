4 Unlucky Zodiac Signs in 2025: Know your Jupiter Transit Predictions

Jupiter Transit in 2025 New Year Predictions: The Jupiter transit in 2025 will be challenging for a few zodiac signs. Let's explore which signs need to be prepared.

article_image1
Richa Barua
Dec 30, 2024

Jupiter Transit 2025 Predictions

The 2025 New Year brings transits of major planets like Saturn, Jupiter, Rahu, and Ketu. These transits will influence all 12 zodiac signs. Some signs need to be cautious due to the Jupiter transit.

article_image2

Jupiter Transit 2025 Predictions

On May 14, 2025, Jupiter transits from Taurus to Gemini. While beneficial for some, others need caution. Jupiter also transits from Gemini to Cancer on October 18, 2025.

article_image3

Jupiter Transit 2025 Predictions

Jupiter retrogrades from Cancer on November 11 and returns to Gemini on December 5. These transits may affect certain zodiac signs, which we will discuss.

article_image4

Sagittarius 2025 Jupiter Transit Predictions

Sagittarius will receive Jupiter's blessings but face work challenges. Avoid arguments and be cautious with stock investments. Seek expert advice and be careful with finances.

article_image5

Gemini 2025 Jupiter Transit Predictions

Gemini may experience financial and career changes. Avoid hasty decisions that could lead to losses. Avoid arguments and exercise caution while driving.

article_image6

Pisces 2025 Jupiter Transit Predictions

Pisces will have mixed results. Expenses may rise, but salary increases are possible. Avoid property purchases. Be cautious with land transactions. Workload and stress may increase.

article_image7

Capricorn 2025 Jupiter Transit Predictions

Capricorn may face personal life challenges. Focus on health and avoid the wrong paths. Be cautious in your career and stock market. Avoid job changes for now.

