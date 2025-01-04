12 Long Weekends in 2025: The complete list is here; hence plan your holidays in advance

2025 is just around the corner! Find out how many long weekends you can look forward to in the coming year and start planning your holidays.

Long Weekend 2025 List: With 2024 coming to a close, it's time to plan holidays for 2025. The year offers 12 long weekends, perfect for short getaways.

Here's 2025. fresh Year implies fresh trip plans worldwide. This year's public holiday calendar has 13 long weekends, giving you plenty of long weekend options. If your resolve is to cross somewhere off your bucket list this year, start planning your offs now. We've included all the dates to help you plan.

The Complete Long Weekends List of 2025

Long weekends in January

1) January 11, Saturday

January 12, Sunday

January 13, Monday: Lohri (Restricted Holiday)

January 14, Tuesday: Pongal, Makar Sankranti (Restricted Holiday) Long weekends in February

There are no holidays or festivals in February. However, Valentine's Day (February 14) falls on a Friday. So, this is how you can make it into a long weekend -

February 14, Friday: Take a day off

February 15, Saturday

February 16, Sunday Long weekends in March

1) March 13, Thursday: Holika Dahana (Restricted Holiday)

March 14, Friday: Holi

March 15, Saturday

March 16, Sunday 2) March 29, Saturday

March 30, Sunday

March 31, Monday: Eid-Ul-Fitr (Tentative Date)

Optional - Friday, March 28: Take a leave Long weekends in April

1) April 10, Thursday: Mahavir Jayanti (Restricted Holiday)

April 11, Friday: Take the day off

April 12, Saturday

April 13, Sunday: Vaisakhi (Restricted Holiday)

April 14, Monday: Dr Ambedkar Jayanti (Restricted Holiday) 2) April 18, Friday: Good Friday

April 19, Saturday

April 20, Sunday: Easter

Optional - Monday, April 21: Take a day off

Long weekends in May

1) Saturday, May 10

Sunday, May 11

Monday, May 12: Buddha Purnima (Restricted Holiday)

Optional - Monday, May 13: Take a day off Long weekends in August

1) August 15, Friday: Independence Day

August 16, Saturday: Janmashtami (Restricted Holiday)

August 17, Sunday

Optional - Monday, August 18: Take a day off 2) August 27, Wednesday – Ganesh Chaturthi (Restricted Holiday)

August 28, Thursday – Take a day off

Friday, August 29 – Take a day off

Saturday, August 30

Sunday, August 31 Long weekends in September

1) September 5, Friday: Id-e-Milad, Onam

September 6, Saturday

September 7, Sunday

Optional - September 8, Monday: Take the day off

Long weekends in October

1) October 1, Wednesday: Maha Navami (restricted)

October 2, Thursday: Dussehra, Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti

October 3, Friday: Take the day off

October 4, Saturday

October 5, Sunday 2) October 18, Saturday

October 19, Sunday

October 20, Monday: Diwali

Optional - October 21, Tuesday: Take the day off 3) October 23, Thursday: Bhai dooj

October 24, Friday: Take the day off

October 25, Saturday

October 26, Sunday Long weekends in December

1) December 25, Thursday: Christmas

December 26, Friday: Take the day off

December 27, Saturday

December 28, Sunday



