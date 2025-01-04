12 Long Weekends in 2025: The complete list is here; hence plan your holidays in advance
2025 is just around the corner! Find out how many long weekends you can look forward to in the coming year and start planning your holidays.
Long Weekend 2025 List: With 2024 coming to a close, it's time to plan holidays for 2025. The year offers 12 long weekends, perfect for short getaways.
Here's 2025. fresh Year implies fresh trip plans worldwide. This year's public holiday calendar has 13 long weekends, giving you plenty of long weekend options. If your resolve is to cross somewhere off your bucket list this year, start planning your offs now. We've included all the dates to help you plan.
The Complete Long Weekends List of 2025
Long weekends in January
1) January 11, Saturday
January 12, Sunday
January 13, Monday: Lohri (Restricted Holiday)
January 14, Tuesday: Pongal, Makar Sankranti (Restricted Holiday)
Long weekends in February
There are no holidays or festivals in February. However, Valentine's Day (February 14) falls on a Friday. So, this is how you can make it into a long weekend -
February 14, Friday: Take a day off
February 15, Saturday
February 16, Sunday
Long weekends in March
1) March 13, Thursday: Holika Dahana (Restricted Holiday)
March 14, Friday: Holi
March 15, Saturday
March 16, Sunday
2) March 29, Saturday
March 30, Sunday
March 31, Monday: Eid-Ul-Fitr (Tentative Date)
Optional - Friday, March 28: Take a leave
Long weekends in April
1) April 10, Thursday: Mahavir Jayanti (Restricted Holiday)
April 11, Friday: Take the day off
April 12, Saturday
April 13, Sunday: Vaisakhi (Restricted Holiday)
April 14, Monday: Dr Ambedkar Jayanti (Restricted Holiday)
2) April 18, Friday: Good Friday
April 19, Saturday
April 20, Sunday: Easter
Optional - Monday, April 21: Take a day off
Long weekends in May
1) Saturday, May 10
Sunday, May 11
Monday, May 12: Buddha Purnima (Restricted Holiday)
Optional - Monday, May 13: Take a day off
Long weekends in August
1) August 15, Friday: Independence Day
August 16, Saturday: Janmashtami (Restricted Holiday)
August 17, Sunday
Optional - Monday, August 18: Take a day off
2) August 27, Wednesday – Ganesh Chaturthi (Restricted Holiday)
August 28, Thursday – Take a day off
Friday, August 29 – Take a day off
Saturday, August 30
Sunday, August 31
Long weekends in September
1) September 5, Friday: Id-e-Milad, Onam
September 6, Saturday
September 7, Sunday
Optional - September 8, Monday: Take the day off
Long weekends in October
1) October 1, Wednesday: Maha Navami (restricted)
October 2, Thursday: Dussehra, Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti
October 3, Friday: Take the day off
October 4, Saturday
October 5, Sunday
2) October 18, Saturday
October 19, Sunday
October 20, Monday: Diwali
Optional - October 21, Tuesday: Take the day off
3) October 23, Thursday: Bhai dooj
October 24, Friday: Take the day off
October 25, Saturday
October 26, Sunday
Long weekends in December
1) December 25, Thursday: Christmas
December 26, Friday: Take the day off
December 27, Saturday
December 28, Sunday