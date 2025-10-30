10 Hill Stations To Make Your Trip Memorable This Winter
Best Hill Stations in India Winter During Winter: November-December marks beginning of winter in most states. If you're planning a winter trip to a hill station, here's a list of 10 hidden, beautiful places in India that are perfect for winter travel
Mechuka Valley, Arunachal Pradesh
Arunachal Pradesh is covered in snow during November and December. You can visit Mechuka Valley during this time. The temperature here can drop below minus degrees Celsius during the winter. Furthermore, the valley is much less crowded than other places. You can visit the Panchmukhi Shiva Temple, the 400-year-old Yongcha Monastery, and waterfalls.
Kalpa Valley, Himachal Pradesh
Aside from Kangra, Shimla, and Manali, you can visit Kalpa Valley. This small village has a smaller population than other villages. Between November and February, the valley is covered in a white blanket of snow. This would be a great place to spend time with your partner and family. If you visit here, enjoy traditional food and accommodations instead of expensive hotels.
Ziro Valley, Arunachal Pradesh
The beauty of Ziro Valley captivates everyone. Located at an altitude of 1700 meters above sea level, the music festival held here is renowned worldwide. If you want to experience Northeast culture up close, this is a great place to visit.
Chopta, Uttarakhand
Situated at an altitude of approximately 2,680 meters above sea level, Chaupata is known for the Tungnath-Chandrashila trek. The Himalayan peaks are even more spectacular from here in winter. Peaks like Chaukhamba and Nanda Devi are clearly visible from here. If you're looking for a great experience on a budget, you can visit.
Lambasingi, Andhra Pradesh
Lambasingi is the only place in South India where the temperature drops close to zero degrees in winter. Furthermore, it occasionally snows here. This hill station is shrouded in fog between November and January. The last time it snowed here was in 2012. If you want to enjoy the mild cold and the valleys, you can come here. It's not only affordable but also less crowded.
Mainpat, Chhattisgarh
Mainpat, located in Chhattisgarh, is known as Mini Tibet. While it doesn't experience harsh winters, it does experience a mild chill. It's home to numerous attractions, including the Dhakpo Shedupling Monastery, Parpatia Viewpoint, and Tiger Point. Additionally, there are numerous waterfalls, both large and small, to enjoy. A tribal festival is held in Mainpat from December to January, adding an adventurous touch to your trip.
Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh
Tawang, situated at an altitude of 3,048 meters, is a paradise. The Sela Pass and Sela Lake are completely frozen here. Tawang Monastery, Asia's second largest monastery, is located here. Here, you can enjoy traditional food and culture, along with butter tea.
Lohajung, Uttarakhand
Lohajung village, located in the Chamoli district of Devbhoomi, Uttarakhand, is the base camp for the Brahmatal, Ali Bedni, and Bugyal treks. It offers stunning views of the Nanda Valley and Trishul peaks. While the day is sunny, the temperature can drop below -28°C at night.
Binsar, Uttarakhand
Located in the Almora district, Binsar is located at an altitude of 2,420 meters above sea level. It offers a 360-degree view of the Himalayas. If you're looking for a relaxing time with yourself, you can come here.
Khirsu, Uttarakhand
Located in the Pauri Garhwal district, Khirsu is a tranquil and hidden hill station. From here, you can see over 300 mountain peaks, including Nanda Devi, Trishul, and Panchachuli. The Gandiyal Devi Temple, apple orchards, and pine forests will provide a unique sense of tranquility.