10 best International destinations to visit in April & May

April and May are some of the best months for travel, offering pleasant weather, fewer crowds, and unique seasonal experiences. Whether you're looking for spring blooms in Europe, cherry blossoms in Asia, or tropical beach getaways, these destinations provide the perfect mix of adventure, culture, and relaxation.

Image credits: Getty- stock photo

1. Japan – Cherry Blossom Magic (April)



Best for: Culture, nature, and festivals



- Experience the breathtaking sakura (cherry blossom) season in Tokyo, Kyoto, and Osaka.

- Stroll through parks like Ueno, Maruyama, and the Philosopher’s Path, covered in pink blossoms.

- Enjoy Japan’s rich traditions—tea ceremonies, historic temples, and lively hanami (flower-viewing) festivals.

- The weather is mild and comfortable, making it perfect for sightseeing and outdoor activities.



2. South Africa – Cape Town & Safari Adventures (April-May)

Best for: Wildlife, nature, and city life



- The best time for a Big Five safari in Kruger National Park, as wildlife is easier to spot.

- Cape Town’s Table Mountain, vineyards, and beaches are perfect in autumn weather.

- Enjoy a scenic coastal drive along the Garden Route.

- Go whale watching in Hermanus or explore Robben Island’s history.

Image credits: Getty- stock photo

3. Australia – Sydney & Great Barrier Reef (April-May)



Best for: Adventure, beaches, and wildlife



- April-May is autumn in Australia, meaning mild temperatures and fewer crowds.

- Visit Sydney’s Opera House, Bondi Beach, and the scenic Blue Mountains.

- Go scuba diving or snorkeling in the Great Barrier Reef before the winter season starts.

- Drive along the Great Ocean Road, one of the world’s most stunning coastal routes.



Image credits: Getty- stock photo

4. Greece – Santorini & Mykonos (April-May)



Best for: Romance, island hopping, and history



- Santorini’s iconic blue-domed churches and Mykonos’ lively nightlife create the ultimate Mediterranean escape.

- Avoid the peak summer crowds while enjoying warm, sunny weather.

- Explore ancient ruins in Athens, the Acropolis, and Delphi without the summer heat.

- Take a sunset cruise in the Aegean Sea or relax on volcanic beaches.



Image credits: Getty- stock photo

5. France – Paris & Provence (April-May)



Best for: Romance, art, and spring beauty



- Paris in spring is breathtaking—walk along the Seine, visit the Eiffel Tower, and enjoy café culture.

- Explore Provence’s lavender fields, vineyards, and charming villages.

- Visit Versailles, Mont Saint-Michel, or the French Riviera before the summer rush.

- The perfect season for picnics in Jardin du Luxembourg or boat rides in Canal Saint-Martin.



Image credits: Getty- stock photo

6. Switzerland – Alps & Lake Geneva (April-May)



Best for: Scenic train journeys, nature, and adventure



- Spring in Switzerland means lush green valleys, snow-capped mountains, and crystal-clear lakes.

- Ride the Glacier Express or Jungfraujoch Railway for jaw-dropping alpine views.

- The hiking trails around Zermatt, Interlaken, and Lucerne start to open up, offering fantastic outdoor adventures.

- Enjoy peaceful boat rides on Lake Geneva and explore Swiss chocolate factories.



Image credits: Getty- stock photo

7. Thailand – Phuket & Chiang Mai (April-May)



Best for: Beaches, culture, and adventure



- April is Songkran Festival (Thai New Year)—celebrated with a nationwide water fight!

- Relax on Phuket’s pristine beaches or explore the limestone cliffs of Krabi.

- Chiang Mai offers elephant sanctuaries, night markets, and stunning mountain temples.

- The weather is warm but not as humid as the peak summer months.



Image credits: Getty- stock photo

8. Spain – Barcelona & Seville (April-May)



Best for: Festivals, food, and architecture



- Wander through Barcelona’s Gaudí-designed wonders (Sagrada Familia, Park Güell).

- Seville’s April Fair (Feria de Abril) offers vibrant flamenco performances, traditional music, and delicious food.

- Visit Granada’s Alhambra Palace, one of Spain’s most stunning Moorish landmarks.

- Indulge in authentic Spanish tapas and sangria under sunny skies.



Image credits: Getty- stock photo

9. Italy – Amalfi Coast & Tuscany (April-May)



Best for:Food, wine, and coastal beauty



- Spring is the perfect time to explore Italy’s rolling vineyards, coastal cliffs, and charming villages.

- Visit Tuscany’s wineries, Florence’s art galleries, and Rome’s ancient ruins.

- The Amalfi Coast’s pastel-colored towns(Positano, Ravello, and Sorrento) are stunning in spring.

- Enjoy authentic Italian cuisine with fewer tourists around.



Image credits: Getty- stock photo

10. Italy – Amalfi Coast & Tuscany (April-May)



Best for:Food, wine, and coastal beauty



- Spring is the perfect time to explore Italy’s rolling vineyards, coastal cliffs, and charming villages.

- Visit Tuscany’s wineries, Florence’s art galleries, and Rome’s ancient ruins.

- The Amalfi Coast’s pastel-colored towns(Positano, Ravello, and Sorrento) are stunning in spring.

- Enjoy authentic Italian cuisine with fewer tourists around.



Latest Videos