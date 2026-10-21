Thousands of people gathered at the Coastal Festival Grounds in Mangaluru to witness the vibrant Pili Nalike festival, a celebration of coastal Karnataka’s rich cultural heritage.

The event featured energetic tiger dances, daring stunts, human pyramids and traditional music.

Prominent guests, including Suniel Shetty, Rishab Shetty, The Great Khali, Dinesh Karthik, Vijender Singh and Raj B. Shetty, added to the excitement.